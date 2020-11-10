Unique Sir Stirling Moss OBE Collection To Be Auctioned

Silverstone Auctions have announced the sale of a collection of Sir Stirling Moss OBE’s rare and exceptional personal items, along with some limited-edition collectibles and automobilia from the British racing icon. The collection will be sold during the NEC Classic Online Auction that will be held on November 13-14.

The collection will feature many personal items from Sir Stirling Moss, which are offered by a close friend of the motorsport champion, and all will be offered without reserve.

Arguably one of the most recognizable pieces in the collection is the solid gold, twin bar watch band that Sir Moss personally designed and had produced in 1954.

The band was engraved with his initials, S.M., and was designed in such a way so that it was interchangeable with different watches and was easy to clean after races.

Sir Moss continually wore the band over a 38-year period including during his three wins at the Monaco Grand Prix and his 1955 Mille Miglia victory. The watch that was fitted to the band when it was gifted to the vendor was an exquisite 1956 Gold Jaeger LeCoultre alarm watch.

Back in the 1970s, Stirling parted with many of his trophies to a U.S. collector. In 2010, the vendor of the collection discovered the 1951 Daily Express Tourist Trophy at Pebble Beach, which Sir Moss was awarded at Silverstone.

The trophy has been hand-signed by Sir Stirling Moss and the sale of the trophy includes a photo of Stirling signing the trophy as well as the race programme from the day of the race.

“It is an honour to offer such a unique and remarkable selection of items that were part of the late, great Sir Stirling Moss’ life. He was a true racing icon, having participated in over 500 races, these personal items represent a significant piece of his history. Accompanying the personal articles are a number of limited-edition and signed memorabilia items which complement the collection, with there being 50 Lots overall,” Siverstone Auctions Managing Director, Nick Whale.

Another highlight of the collection is one of only four race helmets that Stirling wore during his whole professional racing career.

Herbert Johnson Ltd. manufactured two of the four helmets and the other two were built by Patey Helmets. The example to be auctioned was manufactured by Patey Helmets. Circa 1958, the helmet was used both in period and occasionally for 49 years up until 2007.

Another rare piece that was part of the end of Sir Stirling’s phenomenal career is the race suit that he wore on the day he announced his retirement.

The racing suit was worn during the 2011 Le Mans Legends race when he was behind the wheels of his newly restored 1961 Porsche RS 61. After qualifying, he announced his retirement, closing the chapter on his 60 years of glorious racing. Included with the sale is a book containing photos of him wearing the suit.

More details of the entire Sir Stirling Moss OBE Collection can be found at Silverstone Auctions.

[Source: Silvestone Auctions]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...