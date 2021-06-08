Top 5 Fastest BMW Cars: 2021 Update

It’s a well-known fact that BMWs are exceptional cars. They’re stylish, fast, and luxurious, and most importantly, they have the best safety features. But not every car is created equal. Some are faster than others, which is why we have created the top 5 fastest BMW cars. So if you want a car that will get you from 0 to 60 in the least amount of time, this list is for you.

Despite some people questioning that the BMW lineup may have shifted focus to luxury cars and eco-friendly cars from its previous fast, powerful horses, nothing could be further from the truth.

There’s no denying that car manufacturers, in general, have had to pull up their socks to save the environment, but that isn’t necessarily bad news for speed aficionados. The current BMWs are still one of the highest performing machines of all time, and if you look at its pipeline, BMW continues to make fast, fun to drive, powerful machines which every car enthusiast would yearn to drive.

So what’s the fastest BMW to hit the roads today?

Currently, the fastest BMW car that is street-legal is the 2022 BMW M5 CS which can sprint from 0 – 60 mph in an astonishing 2.9 seconds and deliver a top speed of 190 mph.

When tested at the Nurburgring, Auto Sport test driver Christian Gebhardt managed an impressive lap time of 7:29.57, despite the added distraction of the glove box flinging open twice during the lap.

Want to know the full list of fast BMW vehicles? Here are our top 5 fastest BMW cars that you’d want to drive:

5. 2021 BMW X6 M Competition

The X6 has always been a tall, brawny SUV, ready to perform your family duties like school drop-offs or shopping duties, though the M Competition can do these with performance in mind.

This is the third M edition of the X6, which takes on the form of an aggressive SUV muscle car while featuring the classic M kidney grille and the twin tailpipes.

This large M model is fitted with a 4.4-liter V8 engine with TwinPower turbochargers that produces an incredible 625 horsepower while producing 553 lb-ft of torque.

The X6 M Competition is capable of sprinting to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds with a limited top speed of 155 mph (or 177 mph with the M Driver’s package).

Power is channeled to all the wheels of this vehicle through an 8-speed Steptronic intelligent M xDrive gearbox that comes with various driving modes. The suspension too is tweaked to accommodate all the weight and power so it can host features like electronically controlled dampers with M dynamic system, Active roll stabilization, and DSC.

4. BMW M4 GTS

A proper track tool that is street-legal, the M4 GTS embraces the M philosophy of partnering outstanding performance with maximum race track performance and combining it within a car that can be driven on public roads.

With production limited to 803, the M4 made quite a lot of news in the car world, setting a blistering time around the Nürburgring with a lap time of 07:28 minutes.

The car’s secret lies in its 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine borrowed from the M3 and M4, and has been further optimized to squeeze out 500 HP and 600 NM of torque.

A 7-speed DCT transmission aids in quick shifts and sends all the power to the M4’s rear wheels. The second part of the secret lies in the tremendous weight saving performed to the car to get it as close as practicable to the power to weight ratio of a racing vehicle.

3. 2021 BMW M5 Competition

The M5 is a popular sports car from BMW that was first released back in 1985. When unveiled, it set an unmatchable benchmark, and now after many years of constant development, the sixth generation M5 has maintained being present at the forefront of high-performance vehicles.

The 2021 M5 Competition is not a completely new M5, but actually a midlife facelift with BMW providing a few changes in the design, like the grille being redesigned slightly, sharper front and rear bumpers, and revised headlamps and taillamps.

Under the hood of the F90 M5 is a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 which is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It can generate 625 horsepower and 750 NM of torque which can launch the M5 to 60 mph in only 3.3 seconds.

The transmission on the 4 door M5 Competition is an advanced eight-speed M-Steptronic unit that features xDrive and an M-Differential that aids in high-speed cornering. Here’s the fun bit though, the M5 can be switched from an AWD ‘safe’ coupe to rear-drive biased with the flick of a switch, sending most of the power to its rear wheels!

The M5 competition is 0.3 seconds quicker than the standard M5 and tops out at 305 km/h or 190 mph, making this the fastest BMW M5 to date.

2. 2022 BMW M8 Competition

Launched initially in May 2019, this vehicle held the mantle for the fastest BMW model available until #1 came along. Like the M5, the M8 is the second model to send power to all wheels in the car.

The updated 2022 2-door coupe receives the same twin-turbo 4.4 liter V8 as on the M5 model though certain tweaks have been made to make it outperform. The car is mated to the same eight-speed M Steptronic transmission that powers all the wheels. But, switch- off the ESP on the M8 Competition and it sends all its horses to the rear wheels.

The engine produces 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. With this powertrain, the M8 is amazingly fast, reaching 60mph from a standstill in only 3.0 seconds. The added M Driver’s package not only entitles the buyer to a day-long high-speed driving course at a BMW Performace center but also raises the top speed limiter to 189 mph.

Prices for the BMW M8 Competition start at $130,000 and can be customized according to taste.

1. 2022 BMW M5 CS

Even more exclusive, sportier, and more luxurious, BMW has expanded its range of Competition Sport (CS) models by offering the BMW M5 CS in 2022.

Source: BMW

Available for only one model year, the M5 CS is the most powerful car in the history of BMW M and features a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine that puts out 635 horsepower.

The M5 CS is 230 pounds lighter than the M competition with carbon fiber featuring in the hood, mirror housings, front splitter,rear diffuser and rear splitter.

Source: BMW

This car is mind-numbingly quick with the ability to launch from 0 – 60mph in only 2.9 seconds and its top speed electronically governed at 189mph.

When tested at the Nürburgring by Sports Auto, the test driver, Christian Gebhardt, achieved a blistering lap time of 7:29.57. These figures cement the BMW M5 CS as the fastest BMW production model.

Images courtesy of BMW