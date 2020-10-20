Timeless 1950s Collectors Cars Unveiled at Geared Online Auction

On October 26-30th, Gooding & Company will be hosting their Geared Online auction, an online-only auction offering a collection of blue-chip and concours-winning sports cars.

Included in the sale is a factory prototype 1956 Maserati A6G/54 Spider, a tastefully restored 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 Sc Cabriolet, and a 1957 Mercedes Benz 300 SL Gullwing. All three examples embody the authenticity, history, beauty, and provenance that collectors of today desire.

1956 Maserati A6G/54 Spider

Estimate: $2,000,000 – $2,750,000

The A6G/54 was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in 1954 and was the embodiment of the evolution of Maserati’s first postwar sports car. The A6G/54 was an exclusive gran turismo inspired by the A5GCS racing cars as well as the earlier single-cam A6G/2000 road car.

1956 Maserati A6G/54 Spider. Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Image by Mike Maez

Its exceptional engineering and impeccable attention to detail incorporated the very best characteristics of the Maserati marque. The A6G/54 has a few features that were inspired by the A6GCS like the robust tube-frame chassis, race-proven steering, braking, and suspension components. Under the hood sits the all-aluminum twin-cam six-cylinder engine that was developed by Gioacchino Colombo for competition purposes. Equipped with three Weber side-draft carburetors and an optional twin-plug cylinder head, the Maserati A6G/54 Spiders was considered to be the best performing two-liter cars of its time.

According to Dr. Adolfo Orsi, a marque historian, there were only nine A6G/54s that were fitted with the Frua’s Spider coachwork. This example, chassis 2180, was the first A6G/54 Frua Spider that was built; hence it was the prototype of the exclusive series. It was said to be constructed by Frua between May and August of 1956.

This example has a few features making it distinctively different from the subsequent examples released. In particular, the aluminum dashboard was painted entirely in the body color instead of being upholstered and it also has a decorative trim on the instrument panel.

It was delivered new to Maserati agents based in Paris, although the A6G/54 moved to America not long thereafter, where it has been owned by marque enthusiasts its whole life. The 2180 was completely restored to is original glory, with the careful watch and supervision of Dr. Adolfo Orsi, Jr, and under the expert hands of Carrozzeria AutoSport. The comprehensive restoration that was done on the Frua coachwork was meticulously done by repairing the original body, flawlessly putting together the newly fabricated panels with the faithfully preserved sections of the original aluminum.

After almost five years of continuous work, 2180 was finally completed in April 2008 and it was then issued a FIVA passport where it made its debut at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Unsurprisingly, it took home First in Class honors. Upon its return to Houston, it won at the Classy Chassis Concours d’Elegance.

The exceptional style, dynamic qualities, and the sophistication of the car makes this Maserati a favorite amongst connoisseurs and is a perfect entry for the most exclusive automotive events, from the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance to the Colorado Grand.

1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 Sc Cabriolet

Estimate: $1,000,000 – $1,300,000

The introduction of the 300-Series Mercedes-Benz cars, with the four-door sedan and convertible sedan, signaled their return to pre-war prominence. The design and development of these new models also became the basis for the next competition cars.

1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 Sc Cabriolet. Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Image by Mike Maez

It led to the design of the 300 SL racers of 1952 as well as the SL road cars of 1955. The limited-production cars could generate 150 hp with a three-carburetor engine and it was welcomed by both the buying public and the motoring world. The 300 Sc Cabriolet, with its convertible top and landau bows was both classy and hand-built and it was also the rarest and the most extravagant of the series. There were only 49 made during its short production run.

Renowned Mercedes-Benz specialist Rudi Koniczek undertook the meticulous restoration of the 300 Sc Cabriolet, bringing back its beautiful factory-delivered colors of Tobacco Brown, brown top, and its tan interior. Its mechanical components were also repaired or replaced to bring the car to concours standards.

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

Estimate: $1,000,000 – $1,300,000

New York car dealer Max Hoffman is acknowledged for inspiring the creation of the 300 SL Gullwing. Largely due to Hoffman’s request, Mercedes-Benz’s response to the market’s demand for high-quality sports cars was the production of the limited 1,400-car run of the 300 SL Gullwing, which were produced between 1954 to 1957. The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing was the new benchmark for sports car design and considered to be the first modern supercar.

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing. Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Image by Mike Maez

The visual allure and the advanced engineering of the Gullwing have both enthusiasts and historians agree that this car was decades ahead of its time.

The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing is considered to be one of the most revolutionary and important automobiles that were ever made and only a few have been restored and kept in such a pristine condition as the example being offered. Jerry Hjeltness, a distinguished 300 SL restoration expert, worked on this Gullwing as it went through a 10-month body-off restoration wherein most components were restored, renewed, or replaced. Upon completion, it won Best of Show at the Le Cercle Concours in California.

The 300 SL Gullwing is a real blue-chip collectible and this example is in exquisite condition, with the restoration like new. It is finished in DB 180 Silver with a green leather interior and matching green fitted luggage. The example comes with its owner’s manual, knock-off hammer, tool kit, spare tire, and jack.

Other notable examples for the Geared Online auction include a 1952 Alfa Romeo 1900C Cabriolet which has had one owner for more than 55 years and has never been offered for public sale worth an estimated $250,000 -$350,000; and a 1954 Alfa Romeo 1900C SS Coupe estimated to be worth around $240,000 to $280,000.

Gooding & Company will house all vehicles and automobilia that will be offered on the online auction in an accessible location to give bidders the chance to do on-site inspections and also to engage with the lots available on behalf of buyers and sellers.

The Catalogue will be available starting Monday, October 19th with the auction to be held on October 26th and will run until October 30th.

[Source: Gooding & Company]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...