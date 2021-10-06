The Urban Mobility Concept: The MG Maze

To mark their third anniversary, SAIC Design recently revealed the new MG concept that truly explores the future of urban mobility: the MG Maze.

The MG Maze is designed with the next generation of car users in mind. It analyzes the future of city transport and aims to give joy and innovation to modern day driving.

Designed around the tagline “Get Out & Play”, the concept car is the perfect fusion of gaming and mobility, created to offer the consumers something new, exciting, and bold.

Advanced Design Director Carl Gotham shared, “With MAZE we wanted to consider what the future of a car community might look like, building from M

G’s fan base and following. The move to digital is unstoppable, so we wanted to create a concept that connected this digital realm to the physical one that gives us the real joy in driving.”

“The concept is a reaction to our lives during recent months, where we have been met with restrictions and limitations on our ability to move around and interact. Exploring the idea of ‘mobile gaming’, we used MAZE as platform for people to get out and rediscover their environment in a new and relevant way, opening up new experiences with their city,” he added.

The concept’s gaming aspect shows the desire to explore, rediscover and find new achievements through a points-based reward system. Users will be able to see their city in a completely new way as they explore it to find digital street art that interacts with the structures, landmarks, and the buildings.

The MG Maze is a company urban two-seater concept car that can give excellent agility and functionality is a really robust and busy urban city. At its core, it brings together emotional design and high technology.

The exterior of the MG Maze is a transparent shell reminiscent of exposed circuits and components in gaming PCs. It has a fluid and dynamic outer shell that shows some parts of the chassis and interior design that are normally hidden from view.

They developed seemingly floating seats and UX/UI technology to further enhance the gaming feel of the concept car. It also offers a really unique driving experience since steering is not controlled by the steering wheel, but through the driver’s smartphone.

