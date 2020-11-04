The Royal Automobile Club’s New Virtual Art of Motoring Exhibition

Traditionally, as part of the London Motor Week, the annual Royal Automobile Club Art of Motoring exhibition takes places at the Pall Mall Clubhouse, the premier showcase for British automotive art. For 2020 however, instead of canceling the event due to the pandemic, the Club teamed up with Andrew Marriott and Rupert Whyte from Historic Car Art to host a virtual event.

Currently, in its sixth year, the Art of Motoring exhibition drew together the works of almost 20 sculptors and motoring artists. Much of the works displayed starting Saturday, October 31, have not been seen or put together for more than a decade.

Virtual Art of Motoring Exhibition. Source: Royal Automobile Club

Former Le Mans winner and Formula One driver Stefan Johansson made his debut at the Art of Motoring exhibition. Johansson took up painting after the death of his friend, Elio de Angelis, in a testing accident at Paul Richard back in 1986. He was previously based in Britain for some time before he moved to his current Los Angeles studio. He has produced an array of works that includes some abstracts that feature different corners of well-known race tracks.

Stirling Moss artwork by Stefan Johansson

The artworks that are featured encompass a wide range of art and artists but are easily recognizable to any motoring art enthusiast. Some arts and artists featured are John Ketchell’s semi-abstract style, Neil Collins’ watercolors, Johnny Ambrose’s 3D printed art, Roy Putt’s works, and Paul Dove’s evocative paintings, as well as London-based Ella Freire’s silk-screen prints.

The Art of Motoring exhibition will also feature other British artists including ‘the cutaway king’ Tony Matthews, Robin Bark’s sculptures, Peter Hearsey’s etchings, Barry Rowe’s atmospheric paintings, and Stanley Rose.

“The Club has been collecting motoring art for over a century, we are very proud of the collection at our Pall Mall clubhouse, which complements the collections of both the library and extensive archive. Britain has more professional motoring and motor-racing artists than any other nation and the club is delighted to showcase and help promote such talent.” Royal Automotive Club Head of Motoring, Jeremy Vaughn.

More information regarding the Art of Motoring exhibition can be found at its website.

[Source: Royal Automobile Club]

