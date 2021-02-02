The Phil Hill Automobilia Collection “A Life in Racing”

The second Gooding and Company Geared Online Phil Hill Automobilia Collection will be held on February 8-19, 2021 with several new additions recently announced.

The first Phil Hill sale offered 242 lots with an impressive 100% sell-through rate. For the second auction, Gooding & Company will be focusing more on Phil Hill’s racing career.

Phil Hill wearing his Herbert Johnson Racing Helmet after his victory at the 1958 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Photo Courtesy of and Copyright Phil Hill / Hill Family Archive.

There will more than 300 lots that will be sold from his long and successful racing career.

A featured item in the auction is the Herbert Johnson Racing Helmet that Phil Hill wore in his first overall victory in the 1958 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The helmet was worn among many other important races in his career, including a lot of notable Grand Prix races and sportscar racing.

The sale of the racing helmet will also include the helmet bag, visors, and goggles that he used in his early Grand Prix career. The racing helmet is estimated to be worth $80,000 to $110,000.

Another highlighted item that will be offered in the automobilia sale includes Phil Hill’s Le Mans 1962 Winner’s Trophy and Shelby Cobra Team Jacket, c. 1963 which are estimated to be worth $20,000-$40,000 and $20,000-$30,000, respectively.

A Rolex ‘Zenith’ Daytona ref. 16520 that was inscribed with “1993 Daytona 24 Hours Winner” on the caseback will also be offered complete with manuals, original box, and sales certificate (Estimate: $30,000 – $50,000).

Another beautiful watch on offer is the Rolex Datejust ref. 16234. The watch was given to Hill at the 2003 Le Mans 24 Hours to pay tribute to his achievements and contributions to the legendary race.

Inscribed on the back of the great watch are the words “Spirit of Le Mans.” The sale will include its box, sales certificate, spare wristband links, and manuals. The Rolex Datejust is estimated to be worth $5,000-$7,500.

Further details of the Phil Hill Automobilia Collection “A Life in Racing” Geared Online auction can be found at Gooding & Company.

[All images copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photos by Mike Maez]