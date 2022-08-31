The Little Car Show 2022

The Little Car Show celebrated its 12th Annual exhibition in 2022, along the beautiful and historic Lighthouse Avenue in downtown Pacific Grove. While free to all spectators, this exciting Monterey Car Week event is a fraction of the cost for entrants, with all proceeds benefiting the Veterans Transition Center, Pacific Grove Youth Center and the Pacific Grove Public Library. Surrounded by breathtaking beaches, this Victorian-era city knows how to entertain a car week crowd on a summer afternoon.

With only 125 entries, automobiles are showcased on the thoroughfare with marques from a variety of countries to celebrate the mini, micro or arcane vehicles. Unlike any other event during car week, all of the vehicles entered into the Little Car Show may not have an internal combustion engine with a displacement larger than 1601cc and must be at least 25 years of age or older. Of course, the Mini Cooper’s has their own parking lot with a wonderful variety of classic Mini’s including one mini version of the famous Ghostbusters Ecto-1, aptly named Ecto-Half.

This mid-week event wrapped up with a parade of participant vehicles touring Pacific Grove’s scenic rugged coastline from Lover’s Point to the tide pools of Asilomar.

If you missed it this year, I highly recommend checking out this itty-bitty car show next year that is always a big hit and is sure to deliver miles of smiles to anyone attending Monterey Car Week.

The Little Car Show Gallery