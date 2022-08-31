2022 The Little Car Show
A 'hotrod' is parked at the entrance to The Little Car Show on Lighthouse Avenue
Monterey Car WeekVintage Cars
·0 Comments

The Little Car Show 2022

A beloved classic back for this year's Monterey Car Week!

Kristina Cilia·

The Little Car Show celebrated its 12th Annual exhibition in 2022, along the beautiful and historic Lighthouse Avenue in downtown Pacific Grove. While free to all spectators, this exciting Monterey Car Week event is a fraction of the cost for entrants, with all proceeds benefiting the Veterans Transition Center, Pacific Grove Youth Center and the Pacific Grove Public Library. Surrounded by breathtaking beaches, this Victorian-era city knows how to entertain a car week crowd on a summer afternoon.

With only 125 entries, automobiles are showcased on the thoroughfare with marques from a variety of countries to celebrate the mini, micro or arcane vehicles.  Unlike any other event during car week, all of the vehicles entered into the Little Car Show may not have an internal combustion engine with a displacement larger than 1601cc and must be at least 25 years of age or older.   Of course, the Mini Cooper’s has their own parking lot with a wonderful variety of classic Mini’s including one mini version of the famous Ghostbusters Ecto-1, aptly named Ecto-Half.

This mid-week event wrapped up with a parade of participant vehicles touring Pacific Grove’s scenic rugged coastline from Lover’s Point to the tide pools of Asilomar.

If you missed it this year, I highly recommend checking out this itty-bitty car show next year that is always a big hit and is sure to deliver miles of smiles to anyone attending Monterey Car Week.

The Little Car Show Gallery

Tags
Kristina Cilia
California native Kristina Cilia has an extensive photography background. She spent almost 10 years photographing military life, people and planes while her enthusiasm for photographing automobiles grew. Kristina has created images for Three Fifty Six Inc. documenting their 356 East Coast Holiday and more. She photographed racing events at Nango (Japan), Laguna Seca, Sears Point, Thunder Hill, Snetterton, Brands Hatch and Silverstone and events like Pebble Beach Concours and Goodwood Festival of Speed. Kristina loves to travel and attend Porsche Club events. She currently resides in Northern California with her husband and two teenage boys.
Related
Show Comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.