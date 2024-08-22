The Home Of Ferrari – Museo Ferrari, Maranello

Words & Images by: Glen Smale

The official Ferrari Museum website refers to the Maranello Museum, as the ‘Home of a dream’. And that’s basically what it is, the ‘home of dreams’, for every young boy around the world. It’s quite amazing, run a bunch of images of sports cars in front of an 8-year old, and most of them he wouldn’t be able to put a name to, but show him a Ferrari image, and he will immediately identify it as such. If he is car-savvy, he might identify a Porsche too, but with Ferrari there is no mistaking it.