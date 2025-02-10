The Cord 810/812

The Cord 810 was a sensation when it was revealed to the public in November of 1935. With its strikingly attractive styling and advanced design, these cars captured the imagination of car enthusiasts and impacted the design of cars for generations to come. Cords have won design awards, set speed records and were owned by celebrities. The indelible mark in automotive history has resonated with collectors since the early days of the hobby. Books dedicated to history of the Cord can be found dating back at least to 1952.

Then, just as soon as the fabulous Cord 810 and 812 arrived, they were gone in less than two years. Why are these cars so celebrated when new and cherished by collectors for decades, have such a short life span? To find out, we must start the man at the heart of this story, Errett Lobban Cord, better known as E.L. Cord.