Sporting Perfection – The Second-Generation Honda CRX

Considering the wide range of challenges starting any business, it’s hard to imagine that a company like Honda stood any chance of success given their origins. Just a few years after the Japanese surrendered from the war, much of Japan was in ruins. Industrial growth was key to revitalizingthe struggling Japanese economy, retraining the workforce, and integrating new manufacturing technology. Honda had been developing engines and building a reputation for bicycles and motorcycles, but even with their increased mechanical capabilities, they had no expertise regarding the complexities of automobile manufacturing.

By the 1960s Honda refined their mass production proficiencyin motorcycle and moped manufacturingand expandedtheir North America offerings withreliable, durable, and sporty vehiclesthat could meet the rigors of the American roadways. The key to their success was achieving the right balance between driver and machine. This unity was very much in keeping with Japanese crafting traditions where simplicity served as a key theme in manufacturing furniture, homes, even their cuisine -basicbut elegant.