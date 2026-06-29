Spa Classic 2026

After what felt like a long hiatus after the Espiritu de Monjuic at the Circuit de Catalunya in March, the Peter Auto Le Mans Classic Series headed deep into the Belgian Ardennes forest for one of the most eagerly awaited historic events of the season. Spa Francorchamps is a track regarded supremely highly by drivers, whilst for fans, the setting is superb, and with the addition of the huge Grandstand at Raidillon, is one of the most spectacular places to watch motorsport in Europe. Coupled with the packed entry lists, where rare and exclusive cars come out from hiding to bask in the magical atmosphere at the Spa Francorchamps circuit, it makes for a mouthwatering prospect for everyone in attendance.