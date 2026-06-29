Vintage Car Racing

Spa Classic 2026

Le Mans Classic Series meets the challenge of the Ardennes

Avatar photoMatty White

After what felt like a long hiatus after the Espiritu de Monjuic at the Circuit de Catalunya in March, the Peter Auto Le Mans Classic Series headed deep into the Belgian Ardennes forest for one of the most eagerly awaited historic events of the season. Spa Francorchamps is a track regarded supremely highly by drivers, whilst for fans, the setting is superb, and with the addition of the huge Grandstand at Raidillon, is one of the most spectacular places to watch motorsport in Europe. Coupled with the packed entry lists, where rare and exclusive cars come out from hiding to bask in the magical atmosphere at the Spa Francorchamps circuit, it makes for a mouthwatering prospect for everyone in attendance.

Matty White

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Matty White
Matty is a UK based professional photographer, who has chased beautiful and rare cars around Europe for well over a decade. A lifelong passion for motorsport was borne out of weekends spent spectating at forest rallies as a child in the Group B era. Matty covers some of the largest and highly regarded historic racing and concours events in the UK and Europe.
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