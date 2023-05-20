“Sir William Lyons – The man who made Jaguar” – A digital Exhibition.

The Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust has announced a major innovation in the world of industrial heritage. Working with Andrew Nahum, curator and historian, Peter Grimsdale, author and TV producer and Painting the Cave (a specialist in creative digital technologies) the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust has devised a new and original virtual journey through the life and work of one of Britain’s greatest carmakers and designers, Sir William Lyons.

Uniquely, in the motor industry, Lyons combined the roles of company boss with that of chief stylist. He was personally responsible for the dramatic shapes of the cars he built, which won worldwide admiration. His contribution to British design stands alongside figures like Terrence Conran, Mary Quant and Alec Issigonis.

This is the first exhibition devoted to his work, showing how his unique eye for style evolved from motorcycle sidecars to dramatic racing and road cars. It is also the first vehicle museum experience to be originated online. From the first SS sidecars to the E-Type Jaguar, it gives a vivid 3-D tour in virtual space through Lyon’s life and his creations.

This ground-breaking online exhibition journey draws on the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust’s collection of vehicles and archives, exhibited at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon and the Coventry Transport Museum. This virtual exhibition gives new access to some of its precious treasures.

The exhibition is free to all and can be accessed at www.sirwilliamlyons.com using PC, laptop, smart phone or tablet.

Matthew Davis, Managing Director of Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust said: “We have one of the worlds’ greatest car collections, but no museum of our own, so it seemed appropriate to launch a virtual museum that will be accessible to all, with an exhibition celebrating the life and work of Sir William Lyons – the man that made Jaguar”.