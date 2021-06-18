World Record Sale Achieved During RM Sotheby’s First Milan Auction

RM Sotheby’s held its first-ever Milan auction at the Palazzo Serbelloni, with the 19 lot auction exceeding €11,000,000 and achieving a new world record price for a 1988 Lamborghini LM002.

On June 15, RM Sotheby’s hosted their first-ever Milan sale with an exclusive 19 lot auction at the Palazzo Serbelloni and they closed with a gross of €11,635,000. The event was RM Sotheby’s first auction in Europe to welcome their clients back to a live auction environment. It was well-attended with a gorgeous roster of cars displayed against a backdrop of the most beautiful historic buildings in Milan.

“We are really delighted with the results of our first-ever Milan sale. Our intention was to bring a small boutique style auction to Milan, close to the hub of the Mille Miglia activity in the region, and offer a selection of very high-quality cars.” RM Sotheby’s Europe Head of Sales, Augustin Sabatié-Garat.

Unsurprisingly, the top seller was the 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB, chassis #08641, which Roger Vadim bought new in 1966 and was eventually owned by his wife, Jane Fonda. The car has been exquisitely restored and presented in its original Azzuro finish, matched with a black leather interior. The Ferrari Classiche certified car sold for €2,255,000.

Remi Dargegen © 2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The second-highest price achieved was another performance Ferrari, the 2000 Ferrari 550 GT1. It is one of only two cars Italtecnica made for Team Rafanelli for the 2001 FIA GT Championship. The car was originally driven by Schiattarella and Naspetti and had two full seasons of successful competition in GT racing. The car was sold for €1,805,000.

A third Ferrari rounded up the top three sales for the event being an impressive 1963 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta. The car is 65th of only 350 units manufactured. It is presented in its original metallic silver grey finish matched with a black interior. The Ferrari Classiche certified car is proudly a matching number example and was sold for €1,478,750.

©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The last car that was sold for more than €1,000,000 was a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster. It has an impressive history and a unique glass hardtop. It was sold for €1,051,250.

Other notable sales during the event include the 1996 Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI ITC, a 155 DTM/ITC Works Touring Car from Alfa Corse. In the 1996 ITC Season, Nicola Larini drove the example. It was offered in race-ready condition and sold for €792,500.

The next car was the first CCR that made its public appearance at the 2004 Geneva International Motor Show, being the 2004 Koenigsegg CCR. It went above its pre-sale estimate with a final price of €798,125.

A vehicle that went above its pre-sale estimate was the 1963 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 Series III which is a beautifully restored example and was sold for €466,250.

Another notable sale was the 1988 Lamborghini LM002. Only 328 units were produced by Lamborghini from 1986 to 1993. The example was a coveted early production, carburetor-engined version. It exceeded its pre-sale estimate with a final sale price of €393,125, breaking the auction price record for an LM002.

1988 Lamborghini LM002 © 2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Top 10 Sales from the 2021 RM Sotheby’s Milan Auction

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB – Lot 110

Sold for €2,255,000

Remi Dargegen © 2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

2000 Ferrari 550 GT1 – Lot 117

Sold for €1,805,000

Paolo Carlini ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

1963 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso – Lot 116

Sold For €1,478,750

©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – Lot 114

Sold for €1,051,250

Paolo Carlini ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

2004 Koenigsegg CCR – Lot 118

Sold for €798,125

Keno Zache © 2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

1996 Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI ITC – Lot 119

Sold for €792,500

Stephan Bauer © 2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

1951 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Villa d’Este Coupé – Lot 111

Sold for €640,625

Paolo Carlini © 2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

1931 Bugatti Type 46 Coupé ‘ Superprofilée’ – Lot 113

Sold for €545,000

Tim Scott © 2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

1963 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 Series III – Lot 112

Sold for €466,250

Paolo Carlini ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

1960 Aston Martin DB4 Series II – Lot 108

Sold for €455,000

Camilla Albertini © 2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]