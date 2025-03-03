Two generations of Renndiensts pose for the birdie. One is a veteran of the 1960s, the other from the twenty-tens foretelling the future.
Two generations of Renndiensts pose for the birdie. One is a veteran of the 1960s, the other from the twenty-tens foretelling the future.
Car Profiles

Renndienst: Racing Toward the Future

A remarkable cooperation between Porsche and Volkswagen perfected the Renndienst as a road-running supporter of motor sports. Now another Renndienst seeks a soul as an expression of its ability to race well into the future.

With relationships between Porsche and Volkswagen fructifying in many ways over the years, even decades, this one was inevitable. Its basis was the third generation of the sainted van, sold worldwide under various nameplates including Transporter, Caravelle, Microbus, and Vanagon. Introduced in 1979 as the latest T3 VW, it was a completely redesigned and improved vehicle available in multiple configurations. The T3 followed in its forebear’s footsteps, becoming a legend for its versatility and reliability.

An early Porsche Renndienst shows off its means of towing a 1963 Abarth Carrera GTL. We can safely assume that it’s red.
All this was the result of a sketch of a boxy vehicle on April 23, 1947 by VW’s Dutch importer Ben Pon. He laid out the essence of what became the Type 2, a totally practical vehicle for the benefit of small businesses everywhere. Late in 1948 this happy concept became reality with technical drawings, leading to a first prototype in 1949 and production from March 1950.

