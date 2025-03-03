Renndienst: Racing Toward the Future

With relationships between Porsche and Volkswagen fructifying in many ways over the years, even decades, this one was inevitable. Its basis was the third generation of the sainted van, sold worldwide under various nameplates including Transporter, Caravelle, Microbus, and Vanagon. Introduced in 1979 as the latest T3 VW, it was a completely redesigned and improved vehicle available in multiple configurations. The T3 followed in its forebear’s footsteps, becoming a legend for its versatility and reliability.

All this was the result of a sketch of a boxy vehicle on April 23, 1947 by VW’s Dutch importer Ben Pon. He laid out the essence of what became the Type 2, a totally practical vehicle for the benefit of small businesses everywhere. Late in 1948 this happy concept became reality with technical drawings, leading to a first prototype in 1949 and production from March 1950.