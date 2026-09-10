Rare 1962 Aston Martin DB4 Series IV Vantage Convertible Set for Auction

Set to be auctioned by Bonhams Cars on September 19, this exceptionally rare 1962 Aston Martin DB4 Series IV Vantage Convertible carries an estimated value of up to $1.2 million. It is one of only 70 DB4 convertibles produced and among just 30 examples built to Series IV specification, while its factory Vantage engine option makes it particularly desirable among collectors.

Introduced in 1958, the DB4 established the defining design language of Aston Martin’s David Brown era. Styled by Carrozzeria Touring using lightweight Superleggera construction, it combined a strong platform chassis with independent front suspension, a Watts-linked live rear axle and disc brakes at all four corners. Its Tadek Marek-designed 3,670cc twin-cam inline-six produced approximately 240bhp, giving the DB4 performance that placed it firmly among Europe’s fastest road cars.

Series IV, introduced in 1961, brought the availability of Aston Martin’s Special Series, or Vantage, engine. Featuring a 9.0:1 compression ratio, larger valves and triple SU HD8 carburettors, the upgraded unit developed 266bhp at 5,750rpm. The convertible also debuted during this period, combining the DB4’s performance and elegant Touring bodywork with open-air motoring. With only 70 produced, the DB4 Convertible remains one of the rarest non-Zagato Aston Martin road cars of the era.

Chassis DB4C/1072/R is one of the limited number of convertibles equipped with the Vantage engine. First registered on October 15, 1962, to Reginald T. Gwynn, the car remained within the same family until 2012. Its extensive history file includes the original order documentation, correspondence with Brooklands of Bond Street and Aston Martin Lagonda, an original guarantee form and MoT records dating to 1975, when the car had covered 33,914 miles.

After being acquired by its current vendor through a Bonhams sale in 2012, the DB4 underwent a comprehensive restoration by marque specialists Pugsley & Lewis between 2012 and 2015. The work included body repairs and repainting, rechroming, gearbox and overdrive refurbishment, a rebuild of the engine to 4.2 litres with unleaded compatibility, upgraded brakes, a high-torque starter, Dynalite alternator, Harvey Bailey anti-roll bar and complete interior and hood retrimming in Connolly leather. Restoration invoices exceed $300,000.

Now showing 75,335 miles, the DB4 has covered only about 1,300 miles since restoration and has been maintained by West Hoathly Garage since 2018. Finished in Black Pearl metallic with grey Connolly leather, a black hood and its original color scheme, it is accompanied by extensive documentation and an MoT valid through August 2027.

Source: Bonhams Cars