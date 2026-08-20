Ferrari Earns Best of Show at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, 2026

A 1957 Ferrari 625/250 Testarossa claimed Best of Show honors at the 23rd annual The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering, leading a field of more than 200 significant automobiles at The Quail Golf Club during Monterey Car Week.

Owned by noted collector Bruce Meyer, the Ferrari was selected for its combination of design, craftsmanship and competition history. The victory earned the car a place in the Rolex Circle of Champions, while Meyer received a specially engraved Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36 presented by Luca Bernasconi, president and CEO of Rolex USA.