Project GTP Hypercar Launched By Cadillac

Cadillac just recently revealed a preview of their third-generation prototype race car; the Project GTP Hypercar. In 2023, Cadillac will participate in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as well as the FIA World Endurance Championship, including the grueling 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey stated, “Cadillac will be competing again on the world racing stage, and we are all thrilled to return to Le Mans after 20 years. By competing in both the 2023 IMSA and WEC championships, Cadillac Racing has the opportunity to demonstrate its capability, craftsmanship and technology.”

The Project GTP Hypercar was co-developed by Cadillac Design, Cadillac Racing, and Dallara, bringing together key brand design characteristics. Present throughout the hypercar are design elements from the brand’s heritage like the floating blades and vertical lighting, bridging the Project GTP Hypercar to the future of Cadillac.

Cadillac lead exterior creative designer Chris Mikalauskas shared, “The Project GTP Hypercar is a unique convergence of form and function and showcases Cadillac’s future performance aesthetic. We have plenty more to come, from the upcoming race car to amazing production vehicles.”

Cadillac has been competing at the IMSA manufacturers championship, the forefront of American sports car racing, since 2017. Using the Cadillac Dpi-V.R., they were able to achieve numerous wins, podium finishes, and championships.

“Competing for the overall win at Le Mans with an iconic American brand like Cadillac is an honor. The entire team is excited to continue building Cadillac’s racing legacy by competing against the very best internationally and in the world’s toughest race,” shared GM sports car racing program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser.

Powering the new race car is an all-new 5.5-liter DOHC V-8 engine with the LMDh common hybrid system.

The new V-Series portfolio showcases Cadillac’s commitment to exemplary performance. Some of the recent expansions include the CT4-V and CT5-V sport sedans, Escalade-V and the track-capable CT4-V Blackwing and the CT5-V Blackwing.

This summer, the race car will start the on-track testing where its preparing for its first race in 2023 at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

