Photo © 2025 Rex McAfee
IMSA

Porsche Dominates Monterey Weekend

Double Victory at Weathertech Raceway, Laguna Seca CA

Rex McAfee

This weekend’s TireRack.com Monterey SportsCar Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca was the season’s first two-hour, 40-minute sprint race of the season. After running on Daytona’s “Roval,” Sebring’s runways, and the streets of Long Beach, the 11-turn, rolling hills road-coarse on the Monterey Peninsula was a welcome change for both drivers and fans.

Photo © 2025 Rex McAfee

Anyone’s Race

Diversity among winning marques continues to provide excitement, with no less than eight brands having won IMSA-sanctioned races so far in 2025 (BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, Hyundai, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Porsche, Toyota). Add the single-make series winners from the Ferrari Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo and Mazda MX-5 Cup, and that number rises to eleven; pretty cool.

No Subscription? You’re missing out

Get immediate ad-free access to all our premium content.

Get Started

Tags
Rex McAfee
Published photographer and writer for several Porsche and Ferrari magazines. I currently reside in Southern California and I am very grateful for all of the opportunities the local car culture presents me with. Currently the editor of the 356 Club of Southern California. Sharing the car's history through the club's magazine is a true privilege.
Related