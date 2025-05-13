Porsche Dominates Monterey Weekend

This weekend’s TireRack.com Monterey SportsCar Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca was the season’s first two-hour, 40-minute sprint race of the season. After running on Daytona’s “Roval,” Sebring’s runways, and the streets of Long Beach, the 11-turn, rolling hills road-coarse on the Monterey Peninsula was a welcome change for both drivers and fans.

Anyone’s Race

Diversity among winning marques continues to provide excitement, with no less than eight brands having won IMSA-sanctioned races so far in 2025 (BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, Hyundai, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Porsche, Toyota). Add the single-make series winners from the Ferrari Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo and Mazda MX-5 Cup, and that number rises to eleven; pretty cool.