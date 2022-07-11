Perks Of Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Ownership

Since April 2022, Lamborghini has started delivering the first units of Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 to their respective owners all over the world. These same owners are also enjoying a series of exclusive ownership and experiential elements that showcase their ownership of a car that is one of the few distinct limited runs in the history of Lamborghini.

Lamborghini has always been committed to providing an enhanced purchasing experience for their clients. This time, aside from simply waiting for their new car to be delivered, Lamborghini has created a contact program that was designed to create a unique and complete customer experience.

Even before the official launch last August at Pebble Beach, the 112 units of the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 was already sold out. As part of the purchasing experience, the 112 owners will have the privilege to drive a reinvention of automotive history. These same owners will also be receiving a variety of special collectors’ item gifts to make the delivery of the car even more memorable. Each item is a celebration of skilled craftsmanship and innovation, and each of them is certified and numbered. The items are not for sale, and they will be delivered exclusively to Countach LPI 800-4 clients.

Automobili Lamborghini owners celebrate privilege of Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 ownership

Upon signing their order, the future owners of the Countach LPI 800-4 received a congratulatory letter from the Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmann. The letter itself can be considered a collector’s item with its intricate interplay of laser-engraved solids and voids with the silhouette of the Countach LPI 800-4 behind the sincere congratulatory message of the CEO.

In the first few months after the Countach was ordered, clients received one of the 112 numbered replicas of an exclusive painting that was traditionally created by Mateusz Wowk, the exterior designer and artist at Lamborghini’s Centro Stile, led by Mitja Borkert, the Head of Design. The original painting was done of a large canvas in Sant’Agata Bolognese. It was then digitally captured using one of the most advanced digital acquisition technologies used by museums; the gigapixel technology.

The exquisite work is was replicated in large format on canvas to replicate the typical materiality of Mateusz’s brushstrokes it was a classic example wherein art is formed using ultra-high-tech processes which is also typical of Lamborghini.

Lamborghini clients who purchased the Countach LPI 800-4 can further anticipate more unique items through the Lamborghini dealer network. They consist of internationally renowned artists and Italian artisans that are the embodiment of Italian creativity. For now, Lamborghini enthusiasts can enjoy these works of arts through the social media posts that Lamborghini owners happily share to their online followers.

