Nissan e.dams Geared Up for Formula E Finale in Berlin

This weekend, the final two races of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season will be held and Nissan e.dams will be heading back to Berlin for the event. The team is bolstered by their strong performance at the grueling Tempelhof airport circuit where they claimed second in the teams championship during the final races of the 2019/20 season.

During the season six finale, Nissan Formula E drivers Oliver Rowland and Sebastien Buemi had four podiums, which includes Rowland’s first Formula E victory, from six races at the Tempelhof circuit. They will be aiming to repeat their performance at season seven’s final double-header event. Like their previous performance last year, the drivers will be taking on the circuit in both directions, doubling the excitement and complexity of the last two races in this already entertaining 2020/21 season.

Nissan global motorsports director Tommaso Volpe shared, “The results didn’t go our way at the previous rounds in London, but Seb and Oli showed good pace in both qualifying and the races. With our successes last time out in Berlin, and our strong overall pace in London, we will be racing harder than ever at the Tempelhof track to try and finish season seven on a high.”

Nissan joined the all-electric world championship to show a global audience that zero-emission electric vehicles are also exciting and fun. By 2050, they aim to achieve carbon neutrality in all their operations and the life cycle of their products. By the early 2030s, they aim to electrify all the new Nissan vehicle offerings in their key markets. Nissan wants to leverage their expertise in bringing their discoveries, knowledge, and technology in the racetrack towards creating much better electric vehicles for their clients.

In Germany, Nissan is already moving towards e-mobility. The German Federal Ministry of Transport sponsored the “i-EzEPT” project in which Nissan is a participant. In the last 14 months, as part of the field trial, they have provided 13 homeowners – who have a photovoltaic system – located all over Germany with a Nissan LEAF and a charging station to match. The goal is to maximize the use of the household’s supply of self-generated solar power, lessen the strain on the public power grid, and minimize the operating cost of the EV as well.

Nissan e.dams co-team principal Olivier Driot stated, “It’s the last two races of the season in Berlin and the team is fired up to put on a good performance for the fans. Seb, Oli and our new Nissan Formula E powertrain have the speed, we just need to put together a clean and consistent race weekend and the points will come.”