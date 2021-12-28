Front of Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland
A Visit to the Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki (Museum of Automotive and Technology) in Poland

Train station near Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

You take the train southwest out of Warsaw, Poland. 45 minutes later, you get off at the Otrębusy station and walk the final kilometre in the snow. You’re not quite sure what to expect—and this place exceeds all expectations.

Road sign with directions near Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

School bus seen through barbed wire near Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

The Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki (Museum of Automotive and Technology) sits at the intersection of roads 719 and 720. It’s a motoring museum like no other. Behind the barbed-wire fences are countless classic cars, and a few vehicles you’re not likely to see in any museum outside of Poland.

Man in Santa suit near Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

Front gate of Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

You step through a front gate covered in car parts and dusted with snow, and into a museum like no other.

Front view of Horch 830 Cabrio at Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

Hood ornament of Horch 830 Cabrio at Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

The first vehicle to greet you inside the front gate is this Horch 830 Cabrio, a favoured staff car of dictators and diplomats in the 1930s and ’40s.

Interior of first building in Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

Inside the first building of the museum, there are airplanes hanging from the rafters, classic motorcycles hanging on the wall, and a room full of antiques and classics.

Hood ornament on classic car in Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

Packard Laudalet in Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

Beyond the hood ornament of this Packard Laudalet, tucked into a passageway next to the main museum exhibit room, is a line of mostly European classics that would be the envy of any car collection.

1957 Syrena 105 L in Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki

This is a 1957 Syrena 105 L, built by FSM (Fabryka Samochodów Małolitrażowych), a Polish partnership to build these cars and licensed Fiats in Poland. The car has clearly seen better days.

Syrena with Fiat 600 and 1956 Multipla in Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

Stuffed in between the Syrena and a Fiat 600 is this 1956 Multipla—Fiat’s first early entry into the mini-van market.

1957 Mirkus MR-300 microcar at Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

On the other side of the Fiat 600 sits this 1957 Mirkus MR-300 microcar. Under the hood there’s a 296 cc engine, producing 14.5 hp, with a top speed of 56 mph. The Mirkus factory in Poland was converted from making Soviet MIG-15 military aircraft.

There are some treasured classics among all the quirks, like this nearly-perfect 1936 BMW 328 roadster.

1936 BMW 38 Roadster in Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

1936 Fiat 508 Sport Convertible in Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

This is a 1936 Fiat 508 Sport Convertible, manufactured in Poland by Polski Fiat. Outside of Poland, this car was better known as the Fiat Balilla.

1939 Fiat-NSU 500 in Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

It’s a shame that we can’t get a better view of this white 1939 Fiat-NSU 500. Built in Germany and based on the iconic Fiat Topolino chassis, the top-down, “swoopy” body style can barely be seen between the red BMW 328 and the red Polski Fiat.

Daimler DS420 next to 1996 Tarpan Honcker in Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

Flakes fall in the open courtyard between the two primary buildings of the museum, as a snow-covered Daimler DS420 limousine sits next to a 1996 Tarpan Honcker (kind of like a Polish Hummer, without the price tag).

Polish father taking photos of children next to Santa at Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki

Inside the museum’s second building, a proud Polish father captures his kids on camera, seated in the sleigh beside Santa. Some say this vehicle can actually fly!

Man admiring Rolls Royce limo in Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

A visitor admires this vintage Rolls Royce limo—minus the classic “flying lady” hood ornament.

1957 BMW Isetta with museum guest inside at Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

One of Santa’s helpers sits solo inside this 1957 BMW Isetta.

Excited Polish boy at Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

A wide-eyed Polish boy has the look of Christmas morning on his face as he leads Santa Claus through the museum.

1938 Opel Kadett with child in front at Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

The small fan gets an up-close look at a 1938 Opel Kadett, with a horse-drawn buggy to the left, and a wartime Jeep “Willis” to the right.

Museum guest near snowy jeep at Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

Back in the museum courtyard, there's a surprise under the snow. This boy brushed the flakes aside to reveal the distinctive BMW badge on this rusted 1934 tractor.

Child in front of bus with man in Santa suit behind at Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

The visit to the museum this day is capped by another one of Santa’s helpers leading the visitors to a vintage school bus, for a ride around Otrębusy to look at the holiday lights and displays.

Man in Santa suit waving from front of bus at Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki in Poland

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a goodbye, from the Muzeum Motoryzacji i Techniki (Museum of Automotive and Technology) in suburban Warsaw, Poland.

There’s more on the museum here: www.muzeum-motoryzacji.com.pl/gb/

