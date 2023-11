Before Ferrari, before Maserati, before Italy’s Motor Valley…there was Stanguellini. The heritage of this historic family business is preserved in a marvelous museum in Modena.

Francesco Stanguellini began in the bicycle business in 1900. He followed a logical progression, from bikes to motorcycles to automobiles. Stanguellini and Modena are inseparable. Signore Stanguellini even licensed the very first car in Modena. This 1908 Fiat Tipo1 wore the first license plate, 1 MO, and Stanguellini became the first Fiat dealer in Modena.