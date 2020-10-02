Multi-Million Pound Collections at Bonhams Goodwood Speedweek Sale

On October 17th Bonhams will be returning to the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex for the much-awaited Bonhams Goodwood SpeedWeek Sale. At the Goodwood SpeedWeek Sale, three significant single-owner motor car collections will be offered.

The collections from the UK and Europe will have a total of 24 carefully curated motor cars ranging from pre-war tourers to modern supercars with the collections have an estimated value of more than £5 million.

The highlights of the collections include:

a 1931 Invicta S-Type Low Chassis which is part of the Alps to Goodwood Collection

a rare 1969 Ferrari 365 GTC Coupé from the Chester Collection

a 2005 Mercedes SLR McLaren Coupé from the collection of a respected Gentleman Racer

The Alps to Goodwood Collection

The Alps to Goodwood Collection stems from one man’s passion and belief that motor cars should be used as they were originally designed. The collection embodies the spirit of ‘driver first, collector second.’

1931 Invicta 4 1/2 -Litre S-Type Low Chassis Sports

The collector’s passion for classic touring stands out as each piece of the collection is carefully selected with a specific event or experience in mind.

After twenty years, the result is a fleet of some of the greatest touring cars ever built. The vendor has used this historic collection to compete in more than 200 influential, distinguished, and challenging historic events and long-distance rallies all over the world.

The main feature of the collection is the 1931 Invicta 4 1/2 -Litre S-Type Low Chassis Sports, chassis S90 ‘Simplon.’ It would be the diamond of any pre-war collection as it is one of the only 68 survivors of a 75-car production run, and is valued at £1,000,000-1,200,000. The automobile being offered is a works car that campaigned in the Ards TT and at Brooklands. At retirement, it was owned by 1950s Hollywood film star, Tyrone Power, before joining the collection.

1931 Invicta 4 1/2 -Litre S-Type Low Chassis Sports

There are also two very interesting Bentleys in the collection; a 1954 R-Type Continental and a 1926 6.5/8-Litre Tourer.

The 1954 R-Type Continental is one of only twelve motor cars prepared by Padgett Motor Engineers to incorporate a range of performance and driving upgrades, with usability and continental touring as their priority. It is valued at £800,000-1,000,000.

1954 R-Type Continental

The 1926 6.5/8-Litre Tourer is valued at £600,000-800,000 which is a true adventure waiting to happen for its next guardian. It is one of the most-traveled Bentleys that the Bonhams team has ever seen with the Tourer competing in some of the most physically tiring and demanding motorsport events like the 13,000km Peking-Paris rally, the 8,500 km Carrera Sudamericana and the Mille Miglia USA. The Tourer is offered with a comprehensive set of components for marathon rallying.

1926 6.5/8-Litre Tourer

The Alps to Goodwood collection represent the best touring cars that have entered the greatest historic motorsport tours and rallies.

The Chester Collection

The Chester Collection is composed of ten superlative post-war classic motor cars from a UK-based private collector. Over the past five years, each car has been carefully selected, preserved, and finished in his preferred livery of either black or silver.

1964 Aston Martin DB5 Sports Saloon

The first in the collection is a recently restored ‘James Bond’ 1964 Aston Martin DB5 Sports Saloon, with an estimated value of £700,000-800,000 and finished in silver birch.

The second item of note is the 1969 Ferrari 365 GTC Coupé which is one of only 26 right-hand drive versions released and is valued at £500,000-600,000.

1969 Ferrari 365 GTC Coupé

Other cars that form the collection include:

1972 Ferrari Dino 246GT Berlinetta valued at £250,000-300,000

1966 Aston Martin DB6 Sports Saloon valued at £230,000-260,000.

One of only eight UK-supplied right-hand drive examples of the 1972 Maserati Ghibli ‘SS’ 4.9-litre Coupé valued at £200,000-250,000

Collection of a Respected Gentleman Racer

A UK collector and gentleman racer who is a regular at the Goodwood Motor Circuit is also offering his collection of six superb cars.

Headlining the collection is a 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Coupé (owned from new) valued at £220,000-280,000.

A Ferrari that was formerly owned by the Sultan of Brunei, a 1997 456 GTA Coupé valued at £80,000-120,000 forms part of the collection.

The collection also offers a 1961 Emeryson 1.5-Litre Formula 1 Single-seater, estimated at £150,000 – 200,000. Originally raced by the Écurie National Belge in Formula 1 and Grand Prix, the Emeryson has more recently competed in Goodwood Revival and the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique.

1961 Emeryson 1.5-Litre Formula 1 Single-seater

2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Coupé

The three exquisite collections will be joining the 100-strong collectors motor cars sale on October 17, Saturday. More information regarding this sale can be found at Bonhams.

[Source: Bonhams]

