Mullin Automotive Museum Reopens on November 6th

Commencing November 6th, 2020, the Mullin Automotive Museum will be open to the public with a new schedule of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

Visitors of the museum will be able to see Concours “Best of Show” winners like the 1936 Bugatti Type 575C Atlantic, 1937, Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Goutte d’Eau, and the 1938 Hispano-Suiza Dubonnet H6B “Xenia.” The popular 1994 Bugatti EB 110 Supersport “Le Mans” will also be in attendance as well as the world’s most extensive collection of Bugatti sculpture, artwork, and furniture.

Talbot-Lago Teardrop

1938 Hispano-Suiza Dubonnet H6B

Aside from reopening the museum, the Mullin Automotive Museum will also be relaunching its website which will have an online shopping cart and an all-new user experience. The new website will feature an archive of the museum’s collection and will contain high-quality studio images and placard information. The website will provide an online store where visitors can purchase museum merchandise, books, art, and accessories.

1994 Bugatti EB 110 Supersport

“We are excited to welcome back visitors to the Mullin Automotive Museum with new weekly business hours. To reopen in a responsible manner, we are prioritizing the health of our community, visitors, volunteers, and employees by adhering to the safety guidelines set by the government and public health officials. We hope to see you soon!” Peter Mullin, Mullin Automotive Museum Founder and Executive Director.

The museum will be following strict health and safety guidelines that were set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the State of California and the County of Ventura in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. All staff members, docents, and visitors will be required to wear a protective face covering and have their temperature taken prior to entry. Personal items such as purses, backpacks, and bags will not be allowed inside the museum. As an additional precaution, the museum will enforce strict social distancing guidelines that will require unrelated groups to stand at least six feet away from each other. There will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility and the frequency of routine cleaning will also be increased.

Visitors will need to purchase tickets in advance through the Mullin Automotive Museum website.

[Source: Mullin Automotive Museum]

