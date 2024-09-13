Modena Cento Ore 2024

The Modena Cento Ore returns from 6th to 11th October, celebrating the 23rd edition of this classic international event for historic cars that attracts participants worldwide. The formula, in the finest Canossa style, will feature a captivating road route, spanning over 1,000 kilometers through Emilia, Marche, and Tuscany, combined with track and hill climb races, as well as premium hospitality. Participation is limited to 100 entries from across the world. Eligible cars, divided by periods and manufactured between 1919 and 1981, must meet the safety regulations set by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile if competing in the Speed section.

Unique Challenges

One of the key factors behind the success of the Modena Cento Ore is its unique format: participants can choose between the Speed or Regularity sections. The Speed ranking is based on the total of race times, while the Regularity section focuses on precision timing to the tenth of a second following a specific set of rules that are just as challenging and thrilling. Both challenges will take place on the same tracks and equally exciting routes.

Practice makes perfect

Practice sessions and races will be held at the renowned Misano World Circuit and Mugello Circuit, while the 11 special stages will be contested on closed roads. Per tradition, the special stages will not be revealed to participants beforehand, keeping the suspense high until the start. Each participant will receive a roadbook detailing the route precisely, ensuring the co-driver plays a crucial role.

“We are proud,” says Luigi Orlandini, Chairman & CEO of Canossa, “that Italy can offer participating drivers and car enthusiasts an event that takes place in the heart of Motor Valley, showcasing the best of Italy with its scenic routes, magnificent landscapes, and world-class circuits. But there’s more – as someone who has been directly involved for many years, I can say that international participants are always impressed by the quality of the hotels, the cuisine and the warm hospitality, all of which are key to a multi-day event with such intense focus on driving.”

Inspection

The event kicks off on Sunday, 6th October. Starting from 8:30 am, the participating cars will be on display in Federico Fellini Park in Rimini, while accreditation and scrutineering will take place at the Grand Hotel Rimini. In the afternoon, participants will attend a briefing, followed by a lively welcome evening at the iconic and luxurious hotel, much loved by Federico Fellini.

Ready, Set, Go!

On Monday, 7th October, at 7:30 am, the first car will set off for San Marino. From there, three special stages will follow, taking the drivers through Arezzo, Anghiari, and Chiusi della Verna, concluding with night races at the Misano World Circuit.

After an overnight stay at the Grand Hotel of Rimini, on Tuesday, 8th October, the second racetrack experience will take place at Misano, with practice sessions and races. The route will then continue towards Forlì and Faenza, climbing through the Apennines with two special stages before finishing the day in Florence at 3:30 pm. Here, the cars will be displayed at Piazzale Michelangelo beneath Michelangelo’s statue of David.

Following an overnight stay in Florence, Wednesday, 9th October, will unfold on the challenging but stunning Tuscan roads, with four special stages before returning to the beautiful Medici city. Florence’s historic center will be the perfect setting for the glamorous Gala Soirée.

On the final day of driving, free practice sessions and races will take place at the Mugello Circuit, followed by the final two special stages and culminating with the arrival in Modena for the awards ceremony in front of the Ducal Palace. The Modena Cento Ore 2024 will conclude with its traditional closing night near Modena.

Above content © 2024 Canossa Events Srl, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee

Information

