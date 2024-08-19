This year, Mercedes-AMG is celebrating 130 Years of Motorsport under the sign of the three-pointed star. The chronological reference for the motor racing anniversary is the first automotive competition, which led from Paris to Rouen on 22 July 1894 and ended with a victory for the Daimler licensed engine. To mark this historic milestone, the limited Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport celebrates its world premiere under the motto “Racing Legend Remastered” at the Automotive Week in Pebble Beach (California, USA). The highly exclusive edition of the GT3 car unites two iconic eras of motorsport. State-of-the-art motorsport technology meets the traditional design features of the legendary racing cars of the 1950s. With 680 hp, the non-homologated special model is the most powerful GT3 vehicle ever built in Affalterbach. It is also the last Mercedes-AMG GT3 version to be powered by a naturally aspirated engine. The exclusive edition is being offered worldwide as a collector’s item in a limited edition of just 13 vehicles.

Performance: Aero update and Drag Reduction System

Unlike the base model, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport is not subject to the limits of homologation. For this reason, the legendary AMG 6.3-litre V8 naturally aspirated engine has been further optimized. Without air restrictor and with a special exhaust system, it develops a peak output of 680 hp (500 kW). The aerodynamic components have also undergone extensive development and increase downforce by 15 per cent compared to the GT3 base model. To achieve this, the front splitter and the air outlets (louvers) in the front wings were redesigned. Changes to the side skirts, the underfloor and the rear diffuser also increase downforce. The wider rear wing also helps to optimize the aero balance. The Drag Reduction System (DRS), inspired by Formula 1® and Class 1 DTM, is a new and central feature. At the touch of a button on the steering wheel, the main element of the rear wing moves into a flat position and drag is reduced. To maintain the aero balance, active elements on the front floor are extended at the same time. Thanks to this technology, top speeds of over 315 kilometers per hour are possible despite the essentially high downforce level. During lateral acceleration or deceleration, the active elements immediately return to their original downforce position. The exclusive high-performance braking system is also inspired by Formula 1®. In contrast to the steel discs compulsory in the GT3 regulations, the brake discs in the special model are made of carbon. They also play their part in making the edition model significantly lighter than the homologated GT3 version.

Power is transmitted via a sequential six-speed racing transmission with modified gear ratios. As with all Mercedes-AMG racing cars, the transaxle transmission is mounted on the rear axle and connected to the engine in a torsionally rigid and torque-resistant manner by a carbon fiber torque tube. The suspension features fully adjustable 4-way motorsport shock absorbers. The collector’s item offers all proven safety attributes of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 – a carbon fiber safety cell connected to the chassis, a five-point harness, safety nets, a steel roll cage, a fire extinguishing system, a safety tank, and an emergency hatch. The extensive equipment also includes an effective racing ABS and a multi-adjustable traction control system.

Track record: Mercedes-AMG special model sets fastest time on Mount Panorama Circuit in Australia

After two years of development and intensive testing, Mercedes-AMG Performance Driver Jules Gounon (AND) demonstrated the outstanding performance of the vehicle for the first time on 17 February 2024 at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Australia. In a prototype of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport, he beat the track record for GT cars on the iconic 6.213-kilometre circuit by 2.074 seconds in a time of 1m 56.605s.

Looks: Interplay of state-of-the-art motorsport technologies with traditional design features

The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL W 194 racing sports car from 1952 served as the design inspiration for the limited-edition anniversary model, with classic stylistic elements from the brand’s first closed-top racing car characterizing the exterior appearance of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport. The special paint finish in an exclusive silver color is reminiscent of the legendary Silver Arrows. Blue rhombuses on the front wings and the colored frame of the radiator grille are a reference to historically successful cars. The winning cars driven in 1952 by Hans Klenk and Karl Kling in the Carrera Panamericana and by Hermann Lang and Fritz Riess (all GER) in the 24 Hours of Le Mans carried similar design elements.

Weight-optimized 18-inch magnesium rims and the extensive implementation of carbon elements build a bridge to the racing sports cars of the modern era alongside a striking AMG crest on the roof. The close link between tradition and modernity is also evident in the interior. Advanced motorsport technologies such as the Bosch DDU 10 cockpit display with enlarged screen and high-resolution graphics support vehicle operation. Visually, the interior is inspired by the Mercedes-Benz SLR 300 models from 1955, which achieved worldwide fame with Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) at the wheel. This reminiscence is visible in the seat upholstery in blue checkered fabric as well as the headrest upholstery and door loops in brown leather. Another highlight is the specially developed steering wheel with anodized buttons and walnut wood handles. In addition, each of the limited-edition special models bears an edition badge attached to the center console.

Exclusivity: Extensive overall package with race gear and vehicle cover

Each 13 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport comes with a comprehensive delivery package. In addition to a vehicle cover specially developed for the special model, this includes complete racing equipment for the driver. The race kit was co-designed by Mercedes-AMG Official Partner PUMA, and its design is based on the stylistic features of the vehicle’s exterior. It includes a personalized racing suit, gloves, racing underwear and shoes. The race gear is complemented by a high-quality, customized helmet from BELL. Customers also receive a personalized bag, designed to match the seat cover in a stylish blue checkered pattern and offers sufficient space for all the racing equipment. The delivery package is rounded off with a 1:8 scale model car of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport and an exclusive, personalized certificate of authenticity.

Above content © 2024 Mercedes-Benz Group AG reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee

