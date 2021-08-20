Mecum Monterey 2021 Records Most Successful ‘Daytime Auction’

Since 2009, Mecum Auctions has been hosting the Daytime Auction in Monterey annually during Car Week. This year, they returned to the grounds of the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa at the Del Monte Golf Course. From Aug 12-14, 519 vehicles crossed the block with 411 being sold. Mecum Auctions reported an impressive sell-through rate of 80% and a total overall sale of $57.4 million. The event’s top 10 selling vehicles all breached the seven-figure mark with the top lot going to a 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari (Lot S75) that was sold for $3.41 million.

2014 Ferrari LaFerrari

There are only a few vehicles that can go up against the 131-mile Rosso Corsa LaFerrari, but the other top sellers at Mecum’s Monterey auction but the other top lots at the event were able to hold their own. Ferraris dominated the top 10 list as they took up 4 slots out of ten. 3 Shelbys ranked in the top 10 and Porsche had 2 lots in, with a Duesenberg getting a slot.

Taking in second is a celebrated 1967 Shelby 427 ‘Semi Competition’ Cobra, CSX3045 (Lot S92) is one of only 29 built and it brought it $2.86 million. A 2004 Shelby Cobra Concept car (Lot S105), a Ford Special Project, Codename: Daisy was sold for $2.64 million.

Another popular lot at the Daytime Auction in Monterey was Serial No. 1 of only 350 units 2022 Acura NSX Type s (Lot S117.1) that is scheduled for production. The proceeds of the yet to be produced car will all go to charity which includes the Center for Science and Industry and an innovative STEAM education program for underserved youth. Having only an MSRP of $171,495, impressively, it got a final sale price of $1.1 million.

Another charity lot is Lot S115, a 2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition motorcycle whose proceeds would go to a non-profit youth-treatment community, Boys Republic. Crowds in Monterey were welcome of both the bike and the charitable cause as it got a final sale price of $55,000 which is three times more than its base price of $16,400.

Notable motorcycles sales during the event include a 1953 Vincent Black Shadow (Lot F14), a 1914 Harley-Davidson Model 10F Two Speed (T161), and a 1917 Henderson 4-Cylinder Racer (Lot F95) that was sold for $148,500, $101,200, and $100,100, respectively.

2004 Ford Shelby Cobra Concept

Every Mecum auction always have featured Private collection offerings, and the Monterey 2021 event is not an exception. Big Al’s Collection which offered 84 cars, motorcycles, engines, and more was able to achieve a total sale of $12.05 million. The Don Wallace Collection that offered six exquisite collector vehicles had a 100% sell-through rate with a total of $2.2 million.

To get a more comprehensive auction results data, sign up at Mecum.com to get a free MyMecum account. The next live auction event that is scheduled for Mecum is the Dallas 2021 that is scheduled for September 8-11. Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will house 1,000 classic and collector cars which will be on offer. For October, there will be three auction events that will be held in three consecutive weekends for which the auction company has called the October Takeover. October 7-9 will be held in Las Vegas, on October 15-16 is an auction in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the final event of the month is on October 21-23 in Chicago. Those who are interested in the upcoming auctions, or those who are interested to consign their vehicles or to register as a bidder can visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

2021 Daytime Auction in Monterey Top 10 Collector Car Sales