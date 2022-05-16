McLaren Automotive Celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Year

18 years after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II opened the McLaren Technology Center (MTC), the McLaren global headquarters in Woking, Surrey, McLaren pays homage to her 70-year reign. Recently, McLaren unveiled the bespoke Jubilee platinum paint finish and badge in honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch is celebrated with a specially developed platinum silver ‘Platinum Jubilee’ paint. To mark the occasion, it was matched to the materials that were used by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) the in-house bespoke division of McLaren, when they created a special badge specifically for it.

McLaren honours Queen Elizabeth II in her Platinum Jubilee year

Recently, at the MTC, both features were unveiled on a one-off example of the McLaren Artura, the newest groundbreaking, high-performance hybrid supercar.

After developing a bespoke tool and press to create the badge, AkzoNobel, MSO and McLaren’s advanced coating partner, analyzed different lighting conditions to create the most suitable metallic pigment combination. Afterwards, MSO’s paint developers created the desired platinum composition. Including durability and application testing, the process took eight days to complete.

McLaren Special Operations, McLaren Automotive Managing Director Ansar Ali shared, “It has been an honour for MSO to create a new platinum paint in celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee this year. This special paint, which will be available for customers to select for years to come, will be a fitting tribute to mark this historic milestone.”