On March 12-13, 2021, Masters Historic Racing will be opening their US Season at the Sebring International Raceway with a special race for Masters Endurance Legends USA. The weekend will help kickoff the recently announced Sebring SportsCar Week at what is considered the Birthplace of American Endurance Racing.

The two-day schedule at Sebring International Raceway will be included in the expanding Masters Endurance Legends USA series which caters to Le Mans and Daytona prototypes, GT cars, Group C/GTP from 1982 to 2016, and LMP3 (Gen. 1). They will be part of the support race bill alongside the Porsche Sprint Challenge, IMSA Prototype Challenge, and GT Celebration.

The special, high-profile weekend will open the 2021 Masters USA season in style while kickstarting the nine days of activity on the iconic 3.74-mile Sebring circuit.

“As we turn the corner into the 2021 season, and specifically the 69th running of the Mobil 12 Hours of Sebring presented by Advanced Auto Parts, we are pleased to be able to announce that the kick-off of event festivities will include a great deal of IMSA, Sebring, and Le Mans history with the Masters Historic – Endurance Legends group. President of IMSA, John Doonan.

The MEL USA will be offering 4 x 40-minute race sessions in the busy weekend that will attract a number of Masters drivers who will surely be excited to be back after a quiet 2020 and the winter lay-off.

[Source: Masters Historic Racing]