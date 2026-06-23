Maserati Redefines The GT!

The new Grecale, new GranTurismo, and new GranCabrio make their debut as part of Maserati’s strategic product renewal, strengthening the brand’s position in the luxury segment during the centenary year of the iconic Trident logo. The updated range combines design, elegance, performance, craftsmanship, and advanced technology while reinforcing Maserati’s Italian grand touring heritage.

Santo Ficili, Maserati COO, stated: “With the new Trident range, we are strengthening the distinctive quality that has always defined us: Italian Gran Turismo, where design, elegance, performance, and masterful craftsmanship come together in a balance of elegance that is never ostentatious, yet always performance-oriented. All this is made possible by the passion and dedication of our people, together with the strength of our dealer network and partners around the world, who help embody the values of the Maserati brand every day. For over 112 years, we have interpreted contemporary luxury in a distinctive way and aim to grow further in this segment, expanding our product offering and investing in the technologies that best express its character: from the development of iconic powertrains such as the V6 Nettuno to the evolution of the performance of the Folgore range, with a technological strategy aligned with the expectations of our customers.”

Maserati’s latest design evolution, inspired by MCXtrema, GT2 Stradale, and MCPURA, introduces a sharper, more aggressive front end across the new GranTurismo, GranCabrio, and Grecale. The GranTurismo and GranCabrio feature revised exteriors, upgraded interiors, AWD, adaptive air suspension, and up to 582 hp from the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 Nettuno engine. The Grecale further strengthens Maserati’s luxury SUV offering with spaciousness, sporty handling, premium materials, and a V6 engine featuring Formula 1-derived technology.

Built in Italy, the new models celebrate Maserati’s heritage as the company marks both the Trident’s 100th anniversary and the centenary of its first racing victory at the 1926 Targa Florio. Sustainability initiatives include Leather Working Group-certified interior materials and an expanded range of Genuine Accessories. Maserati is also introducing a new photorealistic Web Configurator that delivers a highly immersive digital customer experience.

New GranTurismo and New GranCabrio: the Purest Interpretation of Italian Grand Touring

The new GranTurismo and GranCabrio build on Maserati’s grand touring legacy with refinements to performance, acoustics, design, and interior quality. Engine and transmission recalibration improve responsiveness, while the updated exhaust delivers a more engaging sound. The GranCabrio retains four-seat practicality and open-air comfort, while the Fuoriserie customization program expands personalization options.

Both models are offered in three versions. Entry-level variants produce 483 hp and emphasize luxury and comfort. Trofeo models generate 582 hp from the V6 Nettuno engine and add sport-focused features, while the fully electric Folgore versions produce 751 hp with three electric motors, torque vectoring, and an 800-volt architecture. GranTurismo Folgore reaches 202 mph, while GranCabrio Folgore is the fastest electric convertible currently on the market.

Styling updates include a redesigned front fascia, improved aerodynamics, new wheel designs, additional Fuoriserie colors, upgraded steering wheels, revised digital displays, and a new driver monitoring system. The Folgore benefits from a range exceeding 250 miles and advanced energy-management software, while combustion models gain updated driving modes and enhanced dynamics.

New Grecale: The Grand Touring Spirit in the SUV World

The updated Grecale continues Maserati’s expansion in the luxury D-SUV segment with a redesigned front fascia, refreshed interior controls, and enhanced technology. A new 385-hp V6 Nettuno-powered Grecale V6 joins the lineup, delivering stronger low-end torque and improved performance. The Grecale Folgore receives aerodynamic and efficiency improvements that increase driving range by up to 33 miles, depending on wheel size.

Grecale combines everyday practicality with sporty handling, premium materials, and advanced features, including adaptive air suspension, the Maserati Intelligent Assistant system, head-up display, and Sonus faber audio system. The lineup now includes Grecale V6, Grecale Modena V6, Grecale Trofeo, and the fully electric Grecale Folgore. The Trofeo V6 reaches 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 177 mph, while the Folgore adds improved efficiency and range through new aerodynamic solutions and energy-management systems.

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