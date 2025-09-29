Maserati Debuts MCPura Supercar

The second edition of the Turin Motor Show hosted the Italian premiere of the Maserati MCPURA, drawing the attention of the 500.000 visitors who filled the city center, transformed into an open-air stage for new models, prototypes, and supercars.

The second edition of the Turin Auto Show has just wrapped up with great public success, providing the stage for the national debut of the new Maserati MCPURA. The premiere captured the attention of over 500.000 visitors who, from September 26 to 28, enjoyed a unique experience amidst the marvels of the automotive industry and the architectural treasures of the city. Product innovations, prototypes, and supercars animated the scenic Piazza Castello and Piazzetta Reale, as well as the avenues of the Royal Gardens, transforming Turin into an authentic open-air stage featuring some of the world’s most prestigious international brands.

In Piazzetta Reale, the Modena-based marque showcased the two souls of its latest masterpiece: the new MCPURA, available as a coupé and a cabrio – named Cielo – encapsulating the purest essence of energy and performance according to the Trident, proudly 100% Made in Italy.

The new supercar made its debut in the sophisticated Ai Acqua Rainbow body color – conceived by the Maserati Fuoriserie customization program – with a matte finish for the coupé and glossy for the MCPURA Cielo. This unique shade of blue transforms under sunlight to reveal a rainbow effect, delivering an unexpected and emotional result thanks to the use of rare and highly refined pigments.

Additionally, in the Royal Gardens, in front of the Triton Fountain, visitors admired an exclusive selection of four Maserati models – Merak, Ghibli SS, 3500 GT, and MCXtrema – with a focus on supercars and performance.

The undisputed star was the Maserati MCXtrema, showcased in its classic and striking “Blu Extrema” livery. This track-only car, not homologated for road use, is designed for the most demanding collectors and gentleman drivers seeking the ultimate thrills on the circuit. Produced in a limited run of just 62 units, the MCXtrema is a true “beast” of a race car, powered by the raw strength of its formidable engine – derived from the Nettuno and pushed to the limit – a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 delivering 740 hp.

The MCXtrema embodies a unique and distinctive expression of Maserati performance at its peak: a creative combination of mechanical mastery, technical purity, irresistible beauty, racing grit, and refined aerodynamics.

Beyond the national premiere of the new MCPURA and the exhibition of these four icons in the Royal Gardens, the public also enjoyed Saturday’s parade, which wound its way from the Royal Palace of Venaria to Piazza San Giovanni in Turin, passing through the Basilica of Superga. Driving Maserati cars in the parade were clients of the local dealer, Maserati Forza Torino, showcasing some of the brand’s most significant models such as the GranTurismo and MC20, alongside a GranCabrio with special guest Cristina Chiabotto on board.

With MCPURA at the Turin Auto Show, Maserati delivered a debut that went far beyond the unveiling of a new car, standing instead as a manifesto of elegance and power that reflects the brand’s audacity and its unbreakable bond with Modena. After all, in its sculpted lines, precious details, and the beating heart of the Nettuno V6, lies the most authentic soul of the Trident.

Above contents © 2025 Maserati SpA, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee

Related Contents