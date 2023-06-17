London Concours 2023

Surrounded by ever increasing London City skyscrapers, the five-acre green oasis of the Artillery Gardens staged the London Concours for the seventh year. Using the 18th Century Armoury House as a backdrop, just under 80 cars spread over eight classes featured throughout the three-day event, June 6-8. On day 2, RS Day, 50 Porsche RS gathered to swell the numbers commemorating half a century of this iconic marque, with the final day being devoted to contemporary Supercars attracting 55 of today’s most sought after machines.