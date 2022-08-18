The Newest Monterey Car Week Event: LBI Limited Monterey Pop-Up Showroom

Considering the dozens of great classic-car events taking place this week on California’s beautiful Monterey Peninsula, it’s hard to imagine that it all kicked off back in 1986 with one auction established by Rick Cole at the Monterey Conference Center. Noticing that many valuable cars traded hands in the Laguna Seca paddock during the Monterey Historic Races each August, Cole boldly held the first Monterey collector-car auction in conjunction with the races and with its record-breaking success, competitors joined in the action over the following decades.

Growth in the collector-car market, especially the number of Monterey auctions and car-related events, has drawn the attention of car fanatics and businesspeople in the space worldwide. While auctions continue to be the anchor events in Monterey each August, new ideas from forward-thinking players are catering to the growing demand for a more relaxed viewing and buying experience amid the hectic pace of Monterey Car Week’s many activities.

Answering the call is Monterey Car Week’s newest event, The LBI Limited Pop-up Showroom. Based in a beautiful new event venue located just 3 blocks from Monterey’s famed Cannery Row, more than a dozen prime collector cars will be offered for sale to the public from Wednesday through Saturday, Aug 17-20, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Headed by Adolfo Massari, the young and forward-thinking entrepreneur and co-founder of LBI Limited, the Monterey pop-up showroom will give serious collectors the uncommon opportunity to shop select vehicles in a relaxed yet vibrant environment. Best of all, that environment is pleasantly away from the intense, highly competitive traditional auction format across town.

A select offering of prime-quality collector cars will be offered by LBI Limited for viewing and purchase at the chic Monterey Pop-Up Showroom, representing a range of classic and modern road and racing legends. Under Breaking News, the LBI Limited team has just announced a classic Porsche Barn Find – literally secured just today, Wednesday, August 17, that will join the Monterey lineup. More details will come as they become available. For now, here are just a few of the compelling collector cars offered by LBI Limited:

2000 Chrysler Viper GTS R Ex-Works/Team ORECA ‘Le Mans Winner’

The bold and bawdy, Shelby Cobra-inspired Viper marked Chrysler’s challenge to the performance-car establishment on both sides of the Atlantic when it was unleashed in 1992. In GTS Coupe form from 1996 on, the Viper was a more than credible GT-class challenger in international competition, growing in prowess and going on to dominate the newly established American Le Mans Series (ALMS) for several seasons in all-out GTS R spec. The Ex-Works/Team ORECA car is rightly the most famous among them, having cut a swath through the competition during the 2000 racing season, with electrifying GTS-class victories at Le Mans and Sebring, culminating in the 2000 ALMS Championship. Benefiting from a no-expense-spared, concours-quality restoration, the famous Viper is accompanied by spares and even the original driving suit worn by ORECA team driver, Karl Wendlinger.

2005 Porsche Carrera GT

Initially conceived for racing but repurposed as an elite-level road model following changes in racing regulations, Porsche’s Carrera GT stands as quite likely the wildest production automobile ever to come from the hallowed halls of Stuttgart. Delivering performance consistent with its purposefully aggressive looks, the Carrera GT was an “instant collectible” from launch and a magnet for hard-core and well-heeled Porsche enthusiasts. Visually stunning in Black over Ascot Brown livery, this well-serviced example is offered at the LBI Limited Monterey Pop-Up Showroom with just 11,000 miles from new and it comes with the factory-issued books/manuals and 7-piece fitted luggage set.

Ken Block’s 1986 Ford RS200

For legions of racing fans, the short-lived Group B era of the 1980s continues to stand as the pinnacle of rallying, with its legendary drivers and unprecedented factory participation with some of the wildest and deadliest racing machines ever created. Now, as then, few divers can tame these fire-breathing machines, exemplified by the Ford RS200. One of those brave few is Ken “Hoonigan” Block, who has earned a cult following with his awesome cars and amazing driving skills. Affectionately known as Ken Block’s “Dream Car,” this is his Ford RS200, 1 of just 200 homologation specials originally built to compete in the legendary Group B era of the World Rally Championship. Sporting a heavily modified ‘Evolution’ variant of the already mighty turbocharged, 4-cylinder RS200 racing engine, Ken’s car produces over 700 hp and features a bespoke interior, paint, forged wheels, and numerous suspension modifications by Block’s notorious Hoonigan Racing.

2014 Brabus G63 AMG 6X6 B63S-700

Downright wild and quite likely the most ridiculously cool vehicle to be offered in Monterey in recent memory, this 2014 Brabus G63 AMG 6X6 B63S-700 should carry you and all your adventure gear anywhere you should ever want to travel. One of just 100 examples produced, it takes the already formidable Mercedes-Benz Gelandewagen concept to the next level and beyond, propelled by a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V-8 engine, uprated with the Brabus B700 package. Offered with just 8,000 miles from new, this on- and off-road leviathan is accompanied by documents including “Show or Display” paperwork, available service records, and a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. Rightly and truly described by LBI Limited as “an exceedingly unique six-wheeled beast,” this amazing vehicle will stun everyone who experiences it wherever it goes.

1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer

Seamlessly blending the finest classic and modern elements of Porsche’s timeless 911 with bespoke upgrades, this 1990 Porsche Reimagined by Singer exemplifies its rare breed and is known to hard-core fans as the “LA Commission Car.” A truly unique creation, it was restored and reimagined by Singer at the direction of its discerning owner, beginning life as a 964-series 911 model. Showing under 7,000 miles from new, it features a stunning array of “one-off” updates and upgrades – far too many to fully list here, but well worth close examination at LBI Limited’s Monterey Pop-Up Showroom.

The above-profiled cars are but a handful of the exciting offerings from LBI Limited at their Monterey Pop-Up Showroom. If you’re looking for a relaxed, yet ultra-chic environment in which to view and purchase some of the most exciting vehicles on offer at Monterey this week, the LBI Limited Pop-Up Showroom is your destination. Located at 456 Lighthouse Avenue, the LBI Limited Pop-Up Showroom will be a refreshing break from the usual way collector cars are offered and sold!

For more information visit https://lbilimited.com.