Koenigsegg Sets New Production Top Speed Record

On Sweden’s National Day, the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut rewrote the record books at our home airfield.

Piloted by factory test driver Markus Lundh and verified by @vbox_motorsport , the Absolut set new all-out production car top speed records over the quarter-mile AND half-mile – plus new non-EV production car time records for both.

1/4 mile: 8.54s @ 305 km/h (190 mph)

1/2 mile: 12.76s @ 373 km/h (232 mph)

Both are the fastest top speeds ever recorded for a production car. And for the first time in history, a production car has broken 300 km/h over the quarter-mile – with margin to spare.

The kicker? Unprepped surface. Production tires. Rear-wheel drive only.

All unlocked by new software, rolling out to the entire Absolut fleet via OTA update.

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