Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut
Koenigsegg

Koenigsegg Sets New Production Top Speed Record

The Jesko Absolut model reached 232 MPH in 1/2 Mile!

Rex McAfee

On Sweden’s National Day, the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut rewrote the record books at our home airfield.

Piloted by factory test driver Markus Lundh and verified by @vbox_motorsport , the Absolut set new all-out production car top speed records over the quarter-mile AND half-mile – plus new non-EV production car time records for both.

1/4 mile: 8.54s @ 305 km/h (190 mph)
1/2 mile: 12.76s @ 373 km/h (232 mph)

Both are the fastest top speeds ever recorded for a production car. And for the first time in history, a production car has broken 300 km/h over the quarter-mile – with margin to spare.

The kicker? Unprepped surface. Production tires. Rear-wheel drive only.

All unlocked by new software, rolling out to the entire Absolut fleet via OTA update.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

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Rex McAfee
Published photographer and writer for several Porsche and Ferrari magazines. I currently reside in Southern California and I am very grateful for all of the opportunities the local car culture presents me with. Currently the editor of the 356 Club of Southern California. Sharing the car's history through the club's magazine is a true privilege.
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