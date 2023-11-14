Inside Italy’s Nicolis Museum: A Must-See Venue in Verona

In a nation known for heritage and historic preservation, the Museo Nicolis stands near the top of all car collections. The hundreds of historic autos, and thousands of additional items on display, stand as a tribute to the founder and his humble beginnings.

Luciano Nicolis was a collector. He started by collecting waste paper in and around Verona, earning a few Lira in post-war Italy. Decades later, that small effort had grown into Lamacart, one of the largest recycling companies in Europe.