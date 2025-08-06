Lola T70 MK3B Matty White
Lola T70 MK3B
Events

On-The-Ground Coverage at Imola Classic 2025

Peter Auto hosts a thrilling weekend of racing, with a sun soaked Italian flavor at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Avatar photoMatty White

Hot on the heels of a superb edition of Le Mans Classic, the last in the current guise, Peter Auto took their highly entertaining grids of cars to bask in the July heat at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in the Italian town of Imola.

Porsche 908/03 Matty White
Porsche 908/03

Bringing a huge selection of cars throughout the weekend, in addition to the ever popular Endurance Racing Legends and Classic Endurance Racing fields, fans were treated to a huge Heritage Touring Cup field, alongside Classic Touring Challenge and Sixties Endurance, with additions appearances from the 2.0L Cup, The Gentlemen Challenge, and an Italian twist with the evocative Alfa Revival Cup.

Avatar photo
Matty White
Matty is a UK based professional photographer, who has chased beautiful and rare cars around Europe for well over a decade. A lifelong passion for motorsport was borne out of weekends spent spectating at forest rallies as a child in the Group B era. Matty covers some of the largest and highly regarded historic racing and concours events in the UK and Europe.
