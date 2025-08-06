On-The-Ground Coverage at Imola Classic 2025

Hot on the heels of a superb edition of Le Mans Classic, the last in the current guise, Peter Auto took their highly entertaining grids of cars to bask in the July heat at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in the Italian town of Imola.

Bringing a huge selection of cars throughout the weekend, in addition to the ever popular Endurance Racing Legends and Classic Endurance Racing fields, fans were treated to a huge Heritage Touring Cup field, alongside Classic Touring Challenge and Sixties Endurance, with additions appearances from the 2.0L Cup, The Gentlemen Challenge, and an Italian twist with the evocative Alfa Revival Cup.