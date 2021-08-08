Huber Era Unveiled by Fabio Lamborghini at the Former Estate of David and Victoria Beckham

Early in the year, the coach builder Huber announced that they will be giving a facelift to the Aventador. Recently, they delivered their first vehicle to their customer who was based in United Kingdom in an impressive launch. Ciro Ciampi, the membership Secretary of the Lamborghini Club UK and the founder of Petrolheadonism, a known car community, was presented his latest toy at the lawn of the Rowneybury House based in the prestigious Hertfordshire in England a place also known to have been the former residence of David and Victoria Beckham.

The Estate currently houses one of the most private car collections in Britain, so it was indeed a great venue for the launch. The event displayed the awe-inspiring car collection, and it was made doubly special by the attendance of Italian Supercar patron Fabio Lamborghini. The Era impressed even Fabio Lamborghini himself who unveiled the car for the first time.

The Huber brand is led by Sean-Peter Huber, and it is on a mission to create a community of car enthusiasts and collectors who appreciate the value of going back to their roots. His love and passion for car design has placed them on an interesting path in the aftermarket, but the latest reveal has shown that the brand has a very exciting and promising future ahead of them.

The example was named ‘Era’ both to pay homage to the end of the production of the Aventador, as well as to mark the ten years of the iconic model. The Era from Huber showed their version of one of the most revered supercars in the world. The team concentrated on creating new body panels that was also respectful of the familiar DNA. They replaced the front and rear bumpers with a completely new design made in carbon fiber and was also given an optional carbon fiber trunk.

“The Era should remind us of how much we all admired the Aventador when it was launched in 2011,” Huber stated.

The project, which has been fully funded, is independent of Lamborghini. Selected collectors who have been very supportive of Huber’s vision since the beginning have taken the first bumper units. The price point of the Era starts at a reasonable pricing point of €30,000. They will also be limiting the number of the current edition to only 21 pieces, and the first one will be sent to the United Kingdom.

Huber’s UK Distributor Supercar Service Ltd’s founder Raj Singh had more positive words as he claimed that in their eleven-year history, the LP-700-4 chassis has not had an aftermarket design that integrated so well with it. This resulted in the Supercar Service Ltd in being considered to become a part of the Huber infrastructure. It gives the customers around the world an additional option so that they’re assured of quality control, as they are offered as an optional flying service partner, so that they can be flown to customer locations to be able to assemble the Era.