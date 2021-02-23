Historic Motor Sports Association Debuts at Historic Laguna Seca for 2021

On March 13-14, HMSA will return to WeatherTeach Raceway Laguna Seca for its season opener.

A year ago, the Historic Motor Sports Association (HMSA) members met to open the 2020 racing season. At the time, the COVID-19 pandemic had not yet drastically shaped the world.

Handshaking and hugs were substituted for elbow bumps and nods as people did what was required to avoid COVID. HMSA continued readying for a full season of racing throughout North America; however, all the good plans needed to be changed once the pandemic hit.

2020 HMSA Spring Club Event at Laguna Seca. Photo: Dennis Gray

After the dawning of the new year, racing enthusiasts will once again be welcomed at the WeatherTeach Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, an event that HMSA President Cris Vandagriff has been eagerly anticipating.

“At one point, I just started to think we were never going to be able to go back to racing or anything normal from our past. So much has happened in the year we have all been apart, and I couldn’t be more grateful to see our racing family together again, even if we do need to stay 6-feet apart,” HMSA President Cris Vandagriff

2020 HMSA Spring Club Event at Laguna Seca. Photo: Dennis Gray

On March 13-14, HMSA will return to Laguna Seca, famously known for its “Corkscrew” turn, for its season opener.

“You don’t get many opportunities to run Laguna Seca, and because we have been away from racing for a year, I think we might see some incredible cars, and I think we will all be a little more grateful to be able to get together. The track is super-fast, technical, and has this allure. Laguna Seca is Laguna Seca. It’s going to be a great way to come back to racing.”

Since state and local regulations about races and public events are always changing, HMSA will also be making event announcements if any changes arise. The HMSA Spring Club event is the first of two events so far confirmed by Vandagriff and the team for the 2021 season.

On July 9-11, HMSA will also be hosting their annual event, the Sommet de Legendes at the Le Circuit Mont-Tremblant.

Photo: Dennis Gray

In September, a chance to participate in an exhibition racing class will also be open to HMSA members during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Further information regarding the 2021 schedule of events can be found on the Historic Motor Sports Association website.

Highlights of the 2020 HMSA Spring Club Event at Laguna Seca

Photos by Dennis Gray

