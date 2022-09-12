Hispano Suiza Heads To The New York City Concours

After attending the Monterey Car Week, Hispano Suiza goes to New York for “The New York City Concours”. The event for this year is extra special as the organizers have accepted the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District’s invitation to be the featured attraction for their Men’s Style Month. Madison Avenue is known to be the main luxury district in the United States. The most important fashion and jewelry boutiques, and internationally known hotels and restaurants can be found there. Just a few meters from Central Park, Madison Avenue is located in the Upper East Side area of Manhattan and it is a great venue for “The New York City Concours”.

With Hispano Suiza as the main sponsor, “The New York Concours” will be displaying more than 30 classic and exotic vehicles and 12 motorcycles on 72nd street, between Madison and Fifth Avenue. This will also be the first time that the Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne will be displayed in the big Apple.

Carmen Boulogne

Hispano Suiza CEO Sergio Martinez shared, “The United States is a strategic market for Hispano Suiza. After Miami and Monterey, this will be our first time in New York. And I can’t imagine a better venue than this revamped edition of “The New York City Concours” on Madison Avenue, one of the top fashion and style destinations in the world. With our presence here, we continue to challenge the concept of luxury and break the mold of the automotive industry.”

“Hispano Suiza is an automotive brand known for their exquisitely luxurious and meticulously engineered automobiles. Their heritage is an important part of automotive history and they have infused their dynamic culture into the creation of cutting-edge electric cars. We couldn’t be more honored to have this legacy Spanish brand as our partner,” NYCC founder Maria Jannace added.

“The New York Concours” is an event that will bring together car collectors and fashion enthusiasts. A prize that is given to the most iconic vehicle chosen by the event guests themselves, The People’s Choice Award, will also be presented at the event.

The exhibit will be held on September 17, from 12:00 to 17:00, and it will be open to the public.