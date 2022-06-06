Special Barn Find Collection At Classic Le Mans Auction (With Picture Gallery)

Prepare your garage, ready your checkbooks, contact your expert restorer as your dream restoration project might just be one of the 24 cars from the Pierre Héron Collection that will be sold at the Classic Le Mans auction scheduled on July 2.
Untouched for decades, these 24 cars were stored in an old cinema just waiting to be discovered. Héron is a very private person so it is not surprising that very few people knew about his collection, even his sons didn’t know much about the details about the cars in the collection.
Pierre Héron
Born in 1934 in Levallois-Perret, Héron studied to become an engineer. In 1948, his father brought him to visit the Salon de Paris at the Grand Palais which sparked his love for great French marques and beautiful coachwork.
Starting the collection in the 1960s and 1970s
After returning home from the war in Algeria, he realized that he needed a car for his business trips. In March 1965, Héron purchased his first Hotchkiss Grégoire. He was completely won over not just by the design of the car, but also for its level of comfort.
That was the catalyst for his car collection. The Hotchkiss would end up becoming the core marque of his collection. He also collected other brands like Delahaye, Talbot, Salmson, and Hispano Suiza.
He took great care of his collection and was even able to organize a storage facility to keep them together in two sites. He had a storage in Normandy and another in the middle of France. Until the 1980s, the old cars were a part of his everyday life. He drove a Hotchkiss 13 50 or a Hotchkiss Grégoire saloon.
Instead of an engagement ring, he gave his first wife a Talbot America, which they also used during their wedding.
Throughout the years, he managed to put together a decent collection of all the T26 facture-bodied models, several Delahaye 135, and a collection of Grégoire that includes the rare and exceptional Grégoire Coupé Sport.
He also regularly kept in contact with J-A Grégoire who he greatly admired.
Listed below are the cars from his collection and most of them are offered at No Reserve.
1. 1948 Delahaye 135 Cabriolet 4 places by Figoni et Falaschi
The Paris Motor Show car in 1948
Estimate: €150,000 – €200,000
2. 1938 Delahaye 135
Special coach by Guilloré
Estimate: €30,000 – €40,000
No Reserve
3. 1939 Delahaya 148 L Cabriolet Grand Luxe 4-seater by Chapron
Estimate: €60,000 – €80,000
4. 1950 Delahaye 135 M Cabriolet 4-seater by Chapron
Estimate: €50,000 – €70,000
5. 1939 Delahaye 148 L Berline by Letourneur et Marchand
Estimate: €4,000 – €6,000
No Reserve
6. Tracta Grégoire Coupé Sport by Chapron
Constantin compressor engine
Estimate: €60,000 – €80,000
7. 1937 Hotchkiss Coach Côte d’Azur
Factory prototype with special bodywork and independent front suspension
Estimate: €30,000 – €50,000
No Reserve
8. 1949 Hotchkiss 686 S49 Gascogne
Estimate: €10,000 – €15,000
No Reserve
9. 1952 Hotchkiss Grégoire steel saloon
Estimate: €3,000 – €4,000
No Reserve
10. 1955 Hotchkiss Grégoire steel saloon by Chapron
Unique model
Estimate: €6,000 – €8,000
No Reserve
11. 1954 Hotchkiss Grégoire steel saloon by Chapron
Unique model
Estimate: €6,000 – €8,000
No Reserve
12. 1951 Hotchkiss Grégoire alu saloon
Estimate: €4,000 – €6,000
No Reserve
13. 1952 Hotchkiss Grégoire alu saloon
Estimate: €4,500 – €6,500
No Reserve
14. 1952 Hotchkiss Grégoire steel saloon (HG8)
Estimate: €1,500 – €2,500
No Reserve
15. Circa 1928 Hispano Suiza T49 Coach
Estimate: €40,000 – €60,000
No Reserve
16. 1955 Salmson 2300 S
Estimate: €4,000 – €6,000
No Reserve
17. Circa 1937 Talbot T15 Cadette Berline
Estimate: €6,000 – €8,000
No Reserve
18. Circa 1938 Talbot Lago T120 Coach
Special front coachwork
Estimate: €20,000 – €30,000
No Reserve
19. 1950 Talbot Lago T26 Berline
Moteur Grand Sport
Estimate: €30,000 – €40,000
No Reserve
20. 1950 Talbot Lago T26 Coach Surprofilé
Estimate: €40,000 – €60,000
No Reserve
21. 1950 Talbot Lago T26 Berline
Mid-restoration
Estimate: €10,000 – €15,000
22. 1950 Talbot Lago T26 Cabriolet Usine
Estimate: €80,000 – €140,000
23. 1950 Talbot Lago T26 Berline
Estimate: €10,000 – €15,000
24. 1954 Talbot Lago T26 GSL
One of only 22 still in existence
Estimate: €150,000 – €200,000