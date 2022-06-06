Special Barn Find Collection At Classic Le Mans Auction (With Picture Gallery)

Prepare your garage, ready your checkbooks, contact your expert restorer as your dream restoration project might just be one of the 24 cars from the Pierre Héron Collection that will be sold at the Classic Le Mans auction scheduled on July 2.

Untouched for decades, these 24 cars were stored in an old cinema just waiting to be discovered. Héron is a very private person so it is not surprising that very few people knew about his collection, even his sons didn’t know much about the details about the cars in the collection.

Pierre Héron

Born in 1934 in Levallois-Perret, Héron studied to become an engineer. In 1948, his father brought him to visit the Salon de Paris at the Grand Palais which sparked his love for great French marques and beautiful coachwork.

COLLECTION HERON © Christian Martin

Starting the collection in the 1960s and 1970s

After returning home from the war in Algeria, he realized that he needed a car for his business trips. In March 1965, Héron purchased his first Hotchkiss Grégoire. He was completely won over not just by the design of the car, but also for its level of comfort.

That was the catalyst for his car collection. The Hotchkiss would end up becoming the core marque of his collection. He also collected other brands like Delahaye, Talbot, Salmson, and Hispano Suiza.

He took great care of his collection and was even able to organize a storage facility to keep them together in two sites. He had a storage in Normandy and another in the middle of France. Until the 1980s, the old cars were a part of his everyday life. He drove a Hotchkiss 13 50 or a Hotchkiss Grégoire saloon.

Instead of an engagement ring, he gave his first wife a Talbot America, which they also used during their wedding.

Throughout the years, he managed to put together a decent collection of all the T26 facture-bodied models, several Delahaye 135, and a collection of Grégoire that includes the rare and exceptional Grégoire Coupé Sport.

He also regularly kept in contact with J-A Grégoire who he greatly admired.

Listed below are the cars from his collection and most of them are offered at No Reserve.

1. 1948 Delahaye 135 Cabriolet 4 places by Figoni et Falaschi

The Paris Motor Show car in 1948

Estimate: €150,000 – €200,000

2. 1938 Delahaye 135

Special coach by Guilloré

Estimate: €30,000 – €40,000

No Reserve

3. 1939 Delahaya 148 L Cabriolet Grand Luxe 4-seater by Chapron

Estimate: €60,000 – €80,000

4. 1950 Delahaye 135 M Cabriolet 4-seater by Chapron

Estimate: €50,000 – €70,000

5. 1939 Delahaye 148 L Berline by Letourneur et Marchand

Estimate: €4,000 – €6,000

No Reserve

6. Tracta Grégoire Coupé Sport by Chapron

Constantin compressor engine

Estimate: €60,000 – €80,000

7. 1937 Hotchkiss Coach Côte d’Azur

Factory prototype with special bodywork and independent front suspension

Estimate: €30,000 – €50,000

No Reserve

8. 1949 Hotchkiss 686 S49 Gascogne

Estimate: €10,000 – €15,000

No Reserve

9. 1952 Hotchkiss Grégoire steel saloon

Estimate: €3,000 – €4,000

No Reserve

10. 1955 Hotchkiss Grégoire steel saloon by Chapron

Unique model

Estimate: €6,000 – €8,000

No Reserve

11. 1954 Hotchkiss Grégoire steel saloon by Chapron

Unique model

Estimate: €6,000 – €8,000

No Reserve

12. 1951 Hotchkiss Grégoire alu saloon

Estimate: €4,000 – €6,000

No Reserve

13. 1952 Hotchkiss Grégoire alu saloon

Estimate: €4,500 – €6,500

No Reserve

14. 1952 Hotchkiss Grégoire steel saloon (HG8)

Estimate: €1,500 – €2,500

No Reserve

15. Circa 1928 Hispano Suiza T49 Coach

Estimate: €40,000 – €60,000

No Reserve

16. 1955 Salmson 2300 S

Estimate: €4,000 – €6,000

No Reserve

17. Circa 1937 Talbot T15 Cadette Berline

Estimate: €6,000 – €8,000

No Reserve

18. Circa 1938 Talbot Lago T120 Coach

Special front coachwork

Estimate: €20,000 – €30,000

No Reserve

19. 1950 Talbot Lago T26 Berline

Moteur Grand Sport

Estimate: €30,000 – €40,000

No Reserve

20. 1950 Talbot Lago T26 Coach Surprofilé

Estimate: €40,000 – €60,000

No Reserve

21. 1950 Talbot Lago T26 Berline

Mid-restoration

Estimate: €10,000 – €15,000

22. 1950 Talbot Lago T26 Cabriolet Usine

Estimate: €80,000 – €140,000

23. 1950 Talbot Lago T26 Berline

Estimate: €10,000 – €15,000

24. 1954 Talbot Lago T26 GSL

One of only 22 still in existence

Estimate: €150,000 – €200,000