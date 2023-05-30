Hendrix Adorns “Electric Lady” E-Type

A world-famous image of music legend Jimi Hendrix by music photographer Gered Mankowitz on the bonnet of a classic E-Type, has enthralled crowds at the start of Concours on Savile Row on May 24.

The image which was taken by Gered in 1967 is part of a larger design which adorns the whole car, and reflects the clothing that Hendrix wore in the period. The car, ‘Electric Lady’ is a prototype EV E-Type conversion car by Tudor Black Coachworks.

‘Electric Lady’ has a 60kw hour battery and the 170kw motor produces 600nm of torque, making it quicker off the mark than a traditional E-Type. The charging port is discreetly hidden behind the back registration plate.

Jack Traquair, director of Traquair Acquisitions said: “The idea for the ‘Electric Lady’ came up over coffee at Gered’s kitchen table, he mentioned wanting to do an art car. Tudor Black Coachworks had their prototype EV E – Type in build at the time, and embraced the opportunity to offer up their canvas for Gered’s project, and the ‘Electric Lady’ was born.”

Gered’s inspiration for ‘Electric Lady’s’ unique design was the decorative piping found on Hendrix’s famous jacket and the hot rod flames of the 1960’s era. The two-tone color scheme was also inspired by 1960s design conventions.

The photograph of Hendrix was taken in 1967 in Gered’s Mason Yard studio, which was only a short distance from Savile Row. Gered was friends with Hendrix’s manager, Chas Chandler who asked for the photographs to be produced. Hendrix had yet to have a hit, but was full of optimism and positivity for the future.

Gered said: “Working with Jimi Hendrix was a joy and a privilege; I was extremely lucky to have the opportunity at that time.

“Of all the artists I photographed in the 60s, Jimi has the right appeal, the right magic to work on an art car. There was no question about it for me and Jack. We knew it was going to be Jimi Hendrix.”