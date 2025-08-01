Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025

The West Sussex estate of Goodwood is a name increasingly synonymous with the pursuit of automotive thrills. Lord March, the 11th Duke of Richmond, owner of the Goodwood estate, and innovator of the Goodwood Festival of Speed has progressed the event from a comparatively humble affair at its conception in 1993, through to the all-conquering festival celebration of motorsport, known the world over, that we are familiar with today.

Always a star studded affair, the great and the good of motorsport history have attended the festival over the past 30 years, with a roster that reads much like a Hall of Fame list, the prestige of being associated with the Festival of Speed holds no exemptions, with drivers, manufacturers and race car constructors all clambering to be a part of this colossal event.