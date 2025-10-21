From Zero to ZR-1: The 24-Hour Corvette ZR-1 Record That Stunned the World

Note: This article is reproduced with permission from our sister site CorvSport.com

Every great initiative has to start somewhere. This one began in the spring of 1989 in Southern California when PR consultant Peter Mills was chatting with Stuart “Stu” Hayner, who had been racing sports cars professionally since 1987. Out at Bonneville, said Mills, in July 1940 Ab Jenkins set a world land-speed record for 24 hours at 160 miles per hour. And the record still stood, added Mills, the only one of it kind still standing.