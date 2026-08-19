FOR SALE: 1967 Shelby Cobra 427

Listed for sale on Bring a Trailer, this 1967 Shelby Cobra 427 represents one of the most significant chapters in American performance-car history, combining Carroll Shelby’s racing ambition with Ford’s formidable big-block V8 technology. The Cobra’s competition success helped propel Ford onto the international stage, culminating in major victories over Ferrari and championships in the early 1960s. Shelby, working alongside figures such as Ken Miles, Phil Remington, and Pete Brock, developed Cobras that earned three consecutive US Manufacturer’s Championships from 1963 through 1965. The Daytona Coupe subsequently helped Shelby American secure the 1965 FIA World Manufacturer’s Championship.

The evolution from the 289-powered Cobra to the 427 was driven by the need for greater performance. Ford’s 427 FE big-block delivered substantially more power but also introduced additional weight, requiring extensive chassis development. Shelby’s engineers widened the steel ladder frame, increased the main tube diameter to four inches, and replaced the earlier transverse leaf-spring arrangement with coil-spring suspension. The body was widened to accommodate larger fenders and tires while retaining the original 90-inch wheelbase. The resulting 427 Cobra was extraordinarily quick, with slightly more than 300 examples produced overall and approximately 260 built in street specification.

This example, chassis CSX3243, is one of those street-oriented Mark III Cobras. Originally invoiced to W.W. Wallwork Ford in Fargo, North Dakota, it was delivered to its first Los Angeles-area owner through Hi-Performance Motors. Collector Les Lindley acquired the car during the 1970s and converted it to semi-competition specification. In 1975, Warner Bros. leased CSX3243 for the filming of The Gumball Rally, where it served as the principal Cobra and was finished in Guardsman Blue.

Following filming, the car received nose repairs and was repainted dark blue before entering long-term storage. It remained there for more than three decades until its removal in 2010. A subsequent mechanical refurbishment by McCluskey Ltd. and Maeco Motorsports included installation of an overhauled 427ci Ford FE V8. The car later changed hands and, between 2021 and 2023, underwent a comprehensive refresh by David Nutley Automotive that recreated its distinctive Gumball Rally appearance.

The restoration incorporated movie-inspired details including rectangular fog lamps with Cibie covers, a rear CB antenna, bumperettes with nudge bars, and other period-specific features. Its S/C-style modifications include a hood scoop, rectangular taillights, side-exit exhaust, four-into-one collectors, and a Monza-style fuel filler. Three-eared knock-offs secure Halibrand-style wheels wrapped in Goodyear Blue Streak Sports Car Special tires.

Inside, black leather bucket seats, carpeting, Simpson lap belts, branded pedals, dual batteries, and a fire extinguisher reinforce the competition-inspired character. A John Morton signature adorns the glovebox door; Morton served as a stunt driver and driving instructor during The Gumball Rally. The wood-rimmed steering wheel frames Smiths instrumentation, including a reverse-sweep 180-mph speedometer, 8,000-rpm tachometer, and gauges for oil temperature, coolant temperature, amperage, fuel pressure, and oil pressure.

Source: Bring a Trailer