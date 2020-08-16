Ferrari 550 GT1 Prodrive Breaks World Record Price

During the second day of lot closures for its online only: Shift/Monterey sale, RM Sotheby’s made the record books for the most valuable car ever to be sold in a dedicated online only collector car auction.

The race-winning 2001 Ferrari 550 GT1 Prodrive sold for a record price of $4,290,000.

2001 Ferrari 550 GT1 Prodrive (Credit — Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)

The Ferrari 550 GT1 Prodrive, serial number CRD 002/2001, is only one of ten Ferrari 550 GT1 built by Prodrive.

Its competitive career spanned over four years, with the GT1 Prodrive competing in 49 races. It took pole position 15 times and had 14 outright race wins during those four years.

Source: Youtube.com – RM Sotheby’s

A highlight of its racing victories included The 24 Hours of Spa in 2004, where it became the last V-12 engined Ferrari to win a 24-hour race overall.

The Ferrari 550 GT1 was beautifully presented in its Spa 2004 livery and fully rebuilt, accompanied by its full race log and mileage charts.

The online sale produced excellent results from other Ferraris including:

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB by Scaglietti, fully restored with orginal engine and in concours condition – $1,980,000

1994 Ferrari F40, retaining all of its major orginal factory components and one of only 213 delivered to the United States – $1,386,000

2017 Ferrari F12tdf displaying less than 750 miles and one of just 799 examples produced- $825,000.

More information of auction results may be obtained from RM Sotheby’s

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

