Elfin Sports Cars to be Reborn

Young Timers Garage have announced the purchase of Elfin Sports Cars, a historic race car turned road car manufacturer founded in 1959. Elfin had previously sat dormant under the ownership of the Walkinshaw trust since manufacturing of the brand’s latest model, the Type 5, was abandoned a decade ago. YTG has promised “exciting plans” to bring the sleeping giant back to life.

YTG is committed to preserving the brand’s heritage and legacy with a plan to produce high-quality, high performance road and track cars that are true to Elfins’ racing pedigree in the future. The acquisition is a significant milestone for Young Timers Garage, as it marks their entry into the world of high-performance cars and the history they represent.

“We believe that Elfin Sports Cars has enormous potential and we are excited to work with the brand’s passionate community of devoted fans, owners and previous custodians / customers to develop new and exciting products, so the Elfin legacy will continue to live once more”, said YTG Founder and Elfin Managing Director, Shaun Baker. “We would like to thank the Walkinshaw Automotive Group for entrusting us with this iconic brand, and we look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead”.

For further information contact Mr Niko French, Elfin Sports Cars Marketing Manager, at Niko@ytg.co.