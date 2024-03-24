Clive Chapman and Classic Team Lotus

When the Chapman family finally stepped down from control of Team Lotus at the end of 1990 they carried with them a huge legacy. It was, and remains, one of the most successful racing teams of all time, winning seven Formula One Constructors’ titles, six Drivers’ Championships, and the Indianapolis 500.

Under the direction of founder and chief designer Colin Chapman, Team Lotus had been responsible for many experimental, innovative and technical developments that revolutionized motorsport, encapsulating that history was a collection of 25 Lotus racing cars.