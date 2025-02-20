Classic Wheels, Endless Roads: Driving a 1940 Cadillac Across Bavaria and Austria

I have always wanted to do a road trip in a vintage car. My Bavarian friend and I had been talking about doing one in a prewar car for several years. One of the cars under consideration was a 20/25 Rolls-Royce, but after more thought the idea of driving an American car was floated.

I suggested a Cadillac or Packard, both known for their reliability and comfort. One day I received a WhatsApp message with a photo of an old Cadillac convertible. The text was from my friend stating: “I have found the perfect car for our road trip”.