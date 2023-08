Known as “Le Monstre” by the French, this car was built on the Cadillac Series 61 platform with a tubular chassis. Powered by a custom-configured 331 cu.in. V8 engine, it produced 160hp and could reach 130mph on the Mulsanne straight. Watch the video to learn more about the incredible story behind this Cadillac that competed in the 1950 24 Hours of Le mans.