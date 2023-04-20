Car Of The Day: 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta ‘Tour de France’

The Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta, also known as the ‘Tour de France,’ is a highly significant Ferrari for numerous reasons, including the fact that it paved the way for the iconic 250 GT ‘Short Wheelbase’ and GTO models.

This stunning Gran Turismo was designed by Pinin Farina, a renowned engineer of elegance who achieved the perfect balance between delicacy and strength, and constructed by Scaglietti. Despite its delicate appearance, it maintains the powerful and authoritative presence typical of a 12-cylinder Ferrari.

Under the seemingly endless hood lies the robust Colombo V12 engine in a potent three-liter form, which propelled the Ferrari 250 GT to GT racing domination.

The exuberant Spanish nobleman, Alfonso de Portago, earned the ‘Tour de France’ nickname for this Ferrari after winning the grueling 3,600-mile six-day French endurance road race in 1956.

Photo Source: JD Classics (@jdclassics.official)